Preview: Hawks at Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics have excelled in converting turnovers into points in the first two weeks of the NBA season, but the Hawks have done a better job of finishing games. Atlanta travels to Boston on Friday, pitting the top two teams in the league in steals per game and percentage of points off turnovers.

Boston has scored 23.3 percent of its points off turnovers, 0.2 behind Atlanta for the league lead, but the Celtics are 3-4 following Wednesday’s 102-91 home loss to Indiana. “We didn’t take care of the ball,” Boston guard Evan Turner told reporters after he scored a season-high 20 points, citing the Celtics’ seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and 2-for-14 shooting from 3-point range after halftime. The Hawks recorded 10 steals in Wednesday’s 106-98 home triumph over New Orleans and average 10.9 steals, 0.5 behind Boston’s league-leading average. Forward Paul Millsap finished Wednesday with 19 points and 16 rebounds, his fifth double-double in 10 games.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (8-2): Millsap has been outstanding on both ends of the floor in fueling Atlanta’s strong start, averaging 17.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals. Point guard Jeff Teague ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in assists and is averaging 8.2 with 18.2 points while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range in his past six games. Atlanta is 4-0 on the road, one of three unbeaten teams away from home (Golden State, Minnesota).

ABOUT THE CELTICS (3-4): Boston has struggled with its shooting, ranking next-to-last in the league at 41.7 percent from the field and third from the bottom from 3-point range (28.4 percent). Jae Crowder leads the NBA in steals (3.4) and has recorded a pair of five-steal games already this season. Guard Isaiah Thomas started the past four games, averaging 19.3 points, but is shooting 3-for-17 from 3-point range in his past three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston G Avery Bradley, who is averaging 10.7 points, did not play Wednesday with a bruised left calf and is questionable for Friday.

2. Atlanta C Al Horford hit 4-of-6 3-point attempts Wednesday; after making a career-high11 3-pointers last season, Horford is 12-for-36 this season from beyond the arc.

3. Five Hawks are averaging in double figures scoring, with Kyle Korver scoring just under 10 (9.8).

PREDICTION: Hawks 96, Celtics 91