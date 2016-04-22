Preview: Hawks at Celtics

If the Boston Celtics hope to stay in their first-round series for more than two more games, they are going to need to solve the Atlanta Hawks’ stifling defense. The Hawks will try to build a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series behind that defense when they visit Boston on Friday.

The Celtics shot 23 percent from the field in the first half of Game 1 before overcoming a 19-point deficit and falling just short 102-101. Atlanta put together the same early effort defensively in Game 2 and this time did not let up, jumping out to a 24-3 lead and stifling Boston the rest of the way in an 89-72 triumph. “I think that (Game 2) had a different feel than even the other night,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “The other night it was one of those nights where we didn’t shoot it (well at first), like we had done some really good things and then once we started making shots we felt really good about our chances. Here, it never felt like we were at their level.” Boston is also dealing with a series of injuries and does not expect Avery Bradley (hamstring) back for Game 3 while Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) is questionable.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Atlanta recorded a franchise playoff-record 15 blocked shots in Game 2 and set an NBA playoff record by limiting the Celtics to seven first-quarter points. The Hawks weren’t as strong offensively – shooting 39 percent from the floor – but guard Kyle Korver bounced back from a 1-of-10 performance (0-of-7 from 3-point range) with 17 points in Game 2 on 6-of-9 shooting (5-of-7 from beyond the arc). Al Horford matched Korver with 17 points to go along with five blocks in Game 2 and is averaging 20.5 points in the series while helping Korver out beyond the arc, knocking down 4-of-6.

ABOUT THE CELTICS: Boston went 3-of-23 in that disastrous first quarter and was not much better the rest of the way. The absence of Bradley forced Marcus Smart into the starting lineup, and he went 1-of-11 from the floor while All-Star Isaiah Thomas regularly faced a swarm of defenders and seemed to have his shot swatted away every time he went into the paint. ”There’s always two guys on me, at least, when I don’t have the ball,” Thomas told reporters. “They’re looking in my eyes, they’re face-guarding me. The best players figure it out. That’s just a sign of respect from (the Hawks), and I just gotta figure it out.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks G Dennis Schroder (ankle) is questionable for Game 3.

2. Smart suffered a bruised rib in Game 2 but is not expected to miss Friday’s contest.

3. Atlanta starting Fs Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore combined to go 3-of-26 from the field in Game 2.

PREDICTION: Celtics 91, Hawks 89