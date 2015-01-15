Hawks 105, Celtics 91: Jeff Teague returned from a one-game layoff to record 22 points and six assists and lead visiting Atlanta to its season-high 10th straight win.

DeMarre Carroll also scored 22 points and Paul Millsap added 18 and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who have also won 10 in a row on the road. Starters Al Horford and Kyle Korver were given the night off to rest as Atlanta played its eighth game in 13 days.

Avery Bradley scored 17 points and Jared Sullinger finished with 14 and nine rebounds as Boston lost for the 10th time in 13 games. Kelly Olynyk contributed 12 points and eight boards for the Celtics, who made 11-of-33 from 3-point range.

Mike Scott snapped a tie midway through the second quarter with a 3-pointer and added a dunk moments later to spark a 12-0 run for the Hawks. Teague was good from long range in the closing moments of the first half and Millsap had a steal and dunk at the buzzer to put Atlanta up 57-45 at halftime.

Millsap had two free throws and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 burst midway through the third and the margin was 15 entering the fourth. Atlanta went the first three-plus minutes of the final period without a point as Boston crawled to within 89-80, but Millsap threw down a dunk on a feed from Teague and the lead was never single digits again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to make 35-of-41 free throws. ... Horford recorded his first career triple-double in a win at Philadelphia on Tuesday. ... Atlanta’s 10-game run is its longest since an 11-gamer in 1997-98.