Celtics rally to pull off victory over Hawks

BOSTON -- Having already lost Rajon Rondo and Jeff Green, his two top offensive players, to trade, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens has no way of knowing what to expect by the time next week’s NBA trade deadline hits.

If nothing happens, that would be fine with Stevens.

The rebuilding Celtics hit the All-Star break with a dramatic 89-88 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. They are 7-5 over their last 12 games and sit a game and a half out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

But with the trade deadline Feb. 19, and with veterans Tayshaun Prince, Brandon Bass and Marcus Thornton all hot in the rumor mill, Stevens can’t really know what kind of roster to expect when his team reconvenes.

“We’ll figure it out, but I think that certainly I’d love for us to have as little movement as possible,” Stevens said after guard Evan Turner hit a floater in the lane with two-tenths of a second left to give the Celtics their only lead of the night -- and their fourth win in the last five games.

“But I understand ... those guys (the front office) will do their jobs and they’ll take everything and look at it and figure out how best to move forward for our team -- especially with 30-some-odd games left. We have a good momentum.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Celtics

In Stevens’ word, the Celtics “stunk” in the first half Wednesday, falling behind by as many as 18 and scoring just 34 points. They were still down by 14 in the fourth quarter when the charge began.

And then it came down to the final shot, Turner the only guy touching the ball after a timeout with 6.4 seconds left.

“I knew when I told Evan he had the option to drive, I knew that he probably wasn’t going to get rid of the ball,” Stevens said. “I thought he was going to try to take it and make a play.”

Said Turner, who finished with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds: “When he said I could drive, it was I was just hoping Avery (Bradley) wouldn’t be mad at me.”

The Celtics trailed 79-65 when they used an 8-0 run to get within striking distance. They missed their first chance to take the lead on a shot by Bradley, but then came through with the winner -- and they won despite shooting 32.3 percent from the floor.

“It’s big-time; shows where our defense is going,” said forward Jared Sullinger, who had a huge second half after snoozing through the first.

Sullinger kept his team in the game with 11 points and seven rebounds in the third quarter and converted a tough drive with 1:13 remaining. After scoring two points in the first half, he finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Thornton came off the bench to score 14 points, 12 of them on 3-pointers, as the Celtics overcame 24.5 percent shooting in the first half.

Bradley, who shot 4-for-13 from the floor, hit a 3-pointer with 1:39 left and finished with 11 points, as did rookie guard Marcus Smart.

The Hawks (43-11) enter the break having gone 3-3 since winning 19 games in a row. They are sending four players and coach Mike Budenholzer to the All-Star Game in New York.

“A lot of credit to Boston,” said Budenholzer. “I think in the second half, their defense and just their overall game, I think we weren’t able to get to a lot of the things we needed to get to and I think you give them a lot of credit.”

Atlanta center Al Horford, who hit a long set shot to keep his team ahead by three with 1:24 remaining, finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Hawks got 14 points from forward DeMarre Carroll and 10 points and eight assists from guard Jeff Teague.

“We have to be more focused,” said Carroll. “When you have a team on the road, you’ve got to learn. But you know, we’ll learn from this.”

Horford and Teague are going to the All-Star Game, as are forwards Paul Millsap and Kyle Korver. Millsap had 11 points and seven rebounds Wednesday but finished 3-for-11 from the floor, while Korver suffered through a 1-of-5 shooting night -- all of his shots from 3-point range.

NOTES: Celtics F Kelly Olynyk, who missed his 11th consecutive game due to an ankle sprain, will not play in Friday’s Future Stars Game in New York. Olynyk, picked for Team World, will go to New York for all non-game activities. His absence means the Celtics won’t have a single representative at any of the weekend fun. The hope is he can play when the Celtics resume play after the break on the West Coast. ... The Hawks, who are one of the contending teams in the hunt for free agent G Ray Allen, may have cleared a roster spot for Allen by dealing big man Adreian Payne to Minnesota for a lottery-protected first-round draft choice Tuesday. ... The Celtics have turned the ball over just 32 times in their last three games.