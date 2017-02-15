Preview: Hawks at Clippers

Two of the better post players in the NBA look to continue lifting their team’s playoff hopes heading into the All-Star break on Wednesday when DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers host Dwight Howard and the Atlanta Hawks. The Clippers have won three in a row while the Hawks have won four of their past six and both teams entered Tuesday occupying fourth place in their respective conferences.

Jordan leads the NBA in field-goal percentage (69.4 percent) and is third in rebounding (13.7), finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots in Monday’s 88-72 victory at Utah. Los Angeles, which had allowed 100-plus points in 11 consecutive games, limited the Jazz to 32.2 percent shooting while setting a season low for points allowed. Howard ranks second in the league in shooting from the field (64.5 percent) and fourth in rebounding (12.9), pulling down 16 rebounds to go with 19 points and four blocked shots in Atlanta’s 109-104 overtime win Monday at Portland. Paul Millsap scored 21 points in the victory, hitting the game-tying shot at the buzzer to force the extra period.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (32-23): Millsap is averaging a career-best 18.1 points to go with eight rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, while point guard Dennis Schroder is scoring 21.8 points on 48.5 percent shooting from the field across his past four games. Tim Hardaway Jr. continues to flourish since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 22.5 points in his past six games while hitting 51.1 percent of his shots from the field. Atlanta ranks fifth in the NBA in steals entering Tuesday (8.4 per contest) and sixth in assists (24 per game).

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (34-21): Blake Griffin led Los Angeles with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists Monday, and is averaging 24.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in nine games since returning from right knee surgery. J.J. Redick, who is averaging 15.1 points per game, is shooting just 30.9 percent from the field in his past five games and 23.3 percent from 3-point range. The Clippers entered Tuesday seventh in the NBA in scoring at 108.1 points per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles G Austin Rivers scored 27 points to lead the Clippers over the Hawks in Atlanta on Jan. 23, while Atlanta G Kent Bazemore led the Hawks with 25 points.

2. Atlanta is 28-7 when scoring 100 or more points, and have topped the century mark in three consecutive games.

3. Rivers is averaging 16 points in his past 12 games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Clippers 102