Red-hot Hawks cruise past Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- It isn’t difficult to figure out, forward Paul Millsap said. The Atlanta Hawks are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now.

Millsap scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and point guard Jeff Teague added 20 points, nine assists and four steals, boosting the sizzling Hawks to a 107-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Staples Center.

Forward DeMarre Carroll finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and center Al Horford scored 16 as the Hawks (26-8) won their fifth straight and 19th in 21 games.

The Hawks also captured their eighth in a row over a Western Conference opponent, including the past four on the road. Atlanta is on its best run vs. the West since the 1997-98 season.

“We’re not looking at it as an East or West team,” said Millsap, who hit eight of 16 shots. “We’re just looking at it as another team, another opponent, a team we get out there and compete against. I think that’s what’s special about us. It doesn’t matter who it is we’re going to go out there and compete against.”

Forward Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Center DeAndre Jordan finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds, connecting on all seven of his field-goal attempts, while guard J.J. Redick scored 14 points. Griffin and Redick, though, committed five turnovers each.

Overall, the Clippers (23-12) committed 21 turnovers, 14 in the second half, to 12 for the Hawks.

Defensive breakdowns, along with their miscues, hurt the Clippers. Jordan said consistency is also a problem this season.

“Can’t say it’s still early,” said Jordan, who also had three blocks. “We just need to do it for 48 minutes. You see it in spurts of us having the right tools to be a great defensive team, and then also there are times we don’t look like we know what we’re doing. I feel like that starts with me and a lot of the other guys who have been here before. It’s not like it’s something new we’re putting in.”

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, but the Hawks broke the game open with a strong effort late in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.

“In the third quarter, (we had) foul trouble and some mental errors, some missed defensive assignments,” said Griffin, who managed just 6-of-17 shooting from the floor but made 14 of 18 free throws. “Just a couple of lapses in a row is what really extended that lead for them and put it out of reach.”

Los Angeles shot 36.4 percent to 27.8 percent for Atlanta en route to a 46-44 halftime lead. Griffin led the way for the Clippers with 12 first-half points despite making just three of 10 attempts. Millsap paced the Hawks with 11 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting.

“We were glad to be down just two because we didn’t play our best game offensively,” Horford said of the deficit at the break. “We came out in the second half with a much more sense of urgency.”

Atlanta closed out the third quarter on a 10-2 run for a 77-69 advantage. After a Griffin free throw tied the score at 67 with 3:08 left in the quarter, Carroll scored seven of the Hawks’ 10 points in the final three minutes. Atlanta outscored Los Angeles 33-23 in the period. Teague scored 12 points in the third.

After Crawford hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and pull Los Angeles within 77-72, the Hawks went on an 18-6 surge after a bucket by Millsap gave them a 93-78 cushion with 6:03 remaining. The Clippers never threatened after that.

Atlanta hit 13 of 27 3-pointers to seven of 25 for Los Angeles. Carroll, Teague and guard Kyle Korver, who had nine points, hit three treys each.

The Hawks converted 44.4 percent of their shots overall compared to 44.6 percent for Los Angeles.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers opened his pregame press conference by expressing condolences for the family of Los Angeles Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak, whose 15-year-old daughter Alina died Monday morning from an undisclosed lengthy illness. ... Rivers remains Atlanta’s career leader in assists with 3,866. ... Lenny Wilkins passed Red Auerbach as the NBA’s all-time winningest coach with his 939th win on this date 20 years ago when Atlanta defeated Washington. ... Atlanta won the initial meeting this season with Los Angeles, earning a 107-104 decision on Dec. 23. ... The Hawks host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. ... The Clippers will be the home team Wednesday when they face the Lakers at Staples Center.