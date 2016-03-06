Hawks rally past Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks are making a habit of dramatic rallies, overcoming a big deficit for the second time in two games on Saturday night for a 107-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Hawks trailed the Clippers by 17 points in the second quarter but never gave up and fought back to win. On Wednesday night, Atlanta was trailing Oklahoma City by 22 points before mounting a charge that resulted in a 103-98 win.

“To finish it on a run like that, it was a good quality road win for us against a team that’s been playing well,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “After taking a huge punch in the first quarter (37 points against), we came out in the second, third and fourth and found a way to play pretty good defense. It’s pretty satisfying. This was good for our group.”

Jeff Teague scored 22 points to lead the Hawks. Paul Millsap added 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as the Hawks recovered from allowing 37 points in the first quarter.

Kent Bazemore contributed 17 points as Atlanta won for the second straight night at Staples Center and moved to within 1 1/2 games of idle Miami for first place in the Southeast Division.

DeAndre Jordan had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Paul collected 17 and 11 assists, but it was not enough for the Clippers, who had a disappointing followup to their comeback over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The Clippers held a 17-point lead with 10:20 remaining in the second quarter. Teague and Horford keyed a 12-2 run in the final three minutes of the first half and Atlanta trailed 55-50 at halftime.

“We just let them back in it,” Paul said. “I had some bad turnovers, and we just didn’t have it tonight. Low energy. It’s too late in the season to have letdowns like the one we had. That can’t happen. But I think a lot of the credit goes to Atlanta for fighting to get back in the game.”

Atlanta took its first lead with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the third and clinched the victory with a 19-5 run. The deciding run gave the Hawks a 101-93 lead with 3:18 left and secured their sixth victory when facing a double-digit deficit.

NOTES: F Kris Humphries played his second game for the Hawks and scored four points before fouling out. ... Atlanta F Al Horford reached 5,000 rebounds, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to reach that milestone. ... Los Angeles F Luc Mbah a Moute (lacerated left eyelid) sat a second straight game. Saturday was the 18th straight double-digit rebounding game for Clippers C DeAndre Jordan.