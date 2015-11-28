Hawks let it fly in win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- On a night when Kyle Korver moved past Peja Stojakovic for 10th on the NBA’s career 3-pointers made list (1,761), even Korver had to admit the Hawks took things to extremes at FedExForum.

For the first time in franchise history, the Hawks hoisted more 3-point attempts (39) than 2-point attempts (36) in route to beating the Memphis Grizzlies 116-101.

“Probably not the recipe for the way we want to play every night,” said Korver, who finished with 13 points.

In fact, the Hawks (11-7) only made 14-of-39 shots from deep for 35.9 percent.

Seven players made at least one 3-pointer, but forward Paul Millsap wasn’t one of them. Yet there he was leading the team with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the team rallied from trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half.

Millsap, who posted his fourth double-double in the last five games and ninth of the season, said it was just part of his determination to be more of a leader.

“I take the responsibility,” he said. “I take it to heart. It’s where I‘m at in my career.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Grizzlies

After a quarter, Memphis (9-8) was shooting 70 percent and up by seven points. The Grizzlies still led by five at halftime and were still shooting 52.5 percent.

“The first six, seven minutes of the game was as good as offense as I’ve seen us run in many years,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “(But) it’s a little scary as a coach when you’re shooting as well as we were and you’re only up (five) at halftime. You kind of know what’s coming.”

Certainly, the Hawks were not about to slow the pace when the Grizzlies were without power forward Zach Randolph (sore knee).

“We play the same, regardless of who we’re playing and what night it is,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Six Hawks scored in double figures. Point guard Jeff Teague finished with 20 points and seven assists, center Al Horford had 16 points, guard Kent Bazemore scored 14, and Mike Muscala had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

Korver, who made three 3s, said he didn’t know he had moved into 10th place, but hearing Peja’s name got his attention.

“Cool,” Korver said. “When I first came to the NBA, I looked to Peja -- how he played, how he shot.”

The Hawks won for just the third time in their last eight games and led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter. They had dropped four straight road games.

To win here, the day after Thanksgiving, was that much more of an achievement

“This time of year can be distracting,” Horford said.

The Grizzlies also placed six players in double figures. Point guard Mike Conley had 16 points and nine assists. Forward Matt Barnes scored 15 points, Courtney Lee and Vince Carter each had 14 points off the bench, center Marc Gasol finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and forward Jeff Green contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Atlanta finished with 25 assists to 10 turnovers, a point not lost on Lee.

“They do a good job of taking care of the ball,” Lee said. “Especially on Teague’s and (Dennis) Schroder’s watch.”

Atlanta outscored the Grizzlies 32-24 in the third quarter and carried an 85-82 lead into the fourth. Millsap already had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks shot 46.7 percent from the floor; Memphis shot 43.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from long distance (12 of 30). Atlanta finished 32 of 36 (88.9 percent) from the foul line. Gasol, Barnes, and Joerger all picked up technical fouls in the second half.

“Playing small ball has been fairly new for us the last couple of weeks,” Joerger said. “They kind of out-small balled us tonight.”

NOTES: The Grizzlies are leading the NBA in turnover differential (-65) this season by a wide margin, with the Boston Celtics second (-44). “It’s a necessity for us,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said, noting the Grizzlies shoot and make fewer 3-pointers than most teams. ... Atlanta F Thabo Sefolosha (ankle) and C/F Tiago Splitter (hip) were inactive Friday. “Just being cautious,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Trying to think big picture.” ... Memphis PF Zach Randolph (sore knee) missed his fifth straight game. ... The Hawks entered Friday’s game ranked second in the NBA in assists at 25.5 per game and have had four 30-assist games this season. They’re producing assists on 67percent of their made baskets, also second in the league. ... The Grizzlies had two of the league’s top free-throw shooters so far. F Jeff Green is fourth at 91.7 percent and G Courtney Lee is sixth at 90.9 percent.