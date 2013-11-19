Preview: Hawks at Heat

The Miami Heat will look to run their winning streak to a season-high four games as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. LeBron James has gone for 30-plus points in three straight, last leading the Heat to a 97-81 road win at Charlotte on Saturday. James took his squad to task for poor defensive play after a loss to Boston on Nov. 9 and Miami has rallied behind its undisputed leader, holding opponents to 41.9 percent from the field since.

Atlanta has rolled off two straight wins, including Saturday’s 110-90 decision in New York over the Knicks. Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 14 points and 13 rebounds one game after being relegated to the bench against Philadelphia. “It was something different,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding, “I’ll just be ready when my name is called and get out there and do my job.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Atlanta), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (6-4): Eight players reached double figures in the win over the Knicks, including Shelvin Mack, who posted 12 points and a career-best 12 assists off the bench. Atlanta’s reserves were solid overall against New York, totaling 43 points, including 11 from Mike Scott and 10 from Gustavo Ayon. The Hawks are ranked among the top fourth in the NBA, averaging 104.7 points.

ABOUT THE HEAT (7-3): Since the loss to the Celtics that drew his ire, James has been on fire, shooting 40-of-57 from the floor and averaging 34 points. James’ 27.3 points per game on the season leads Miami and trails only Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant (28.7) leaguewide entering Monday’s play. Ray Allen has missed the last three games with the flu and is considered day-to-day.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami is 13-3 against the Hawks in their last 16 matchups and won all four games last season.

2. Atlanta SG Kyle Korver has made at least one 3-pointer in 83 consecutive games, moving to within six of Dana Barros’ NBA record.

3. Heat PG Mario Chalmers will return against the Hawks after serving a one-game suspension against Charlotte for a flagrant 2 foul against Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki on Friday.

PREDICTION: Heat 111, Hawks 99