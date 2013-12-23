Preview: Hawks at Heat

A pair of streaking squads meet Monday night when the Atlanta Hawks pay a visit to the Miami Heat, who have won each of the last eight meetings. Miami’s winning streak is at four games - all coming on the squad’s current homestand - after a 122-103 rout of Sacramento on Friday. The Heat shot 61.4 percent from the floor two games after setting a franchise record with a 63.4 percent mark in a rout of Utah.

Although the Hawks have struggled mightily against Miami over the past few seasons, they enter this one on a high with three consecutive victories and six in their last eight contests. Atlanta also was able to take advantage of woeful Utah with a 118-85 pasting Friday night at home. Al Horford, who was one of just three Hawks to reach double figures in a 16-point loss to the Heat earlier this season, had 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (15-12): Atlanta’s chances of catching the powerful Heat in the Southeast Division may be slim, but it figures to put up more of a fight than it did the first time the two teams met Nov. 19. The Hawks played that game without power forward Paul Millsap, who was out with elbow tendinitis, and shooting guard Louis Williams, who was still working his way back from a right knee injury with sporadic playing time. Williams broke out for 25 points in 24 minutes in the rout of the Jazz.

ABOUT THE HEAT (20-6): Miami entered this homestand on shaky ground, at least for the two-time defending champs, who had lost three of their previous five games and endured some very inconsistent play. However, the Heat have clicked in a big way while back at AmericanAirlines Arena and, as usual, the symmetry has been generated through the team’s three stars. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh have combined to average 73 points while shooting a collective 63.3 percent during the homestand.

1. Hawks SG Kyle Korver’s NBA-record streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer sits at 96 games.

2. Heat PG Mario Chalmers is 7-for-14 from 3-point range and is averaging 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals during the homestand.

3. Miami’s next game will be a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, when Heat players will wear specially designed short-sleeved jerseys.

