Hawks 112, Heat 102: Jeff Teague poured in 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting as visiting Atlanta snapped a streak of five straight losses in Miami.

Kyle Korver scored 18 points and Dennis Schroder added a career-high 16 off the bench for the Hawks, who have won four straight and six of their last seven. Paul Millsap contributed 14 points as Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the season series.

Dwyane Wade put up 28 points and dished out seven assists and Chris Bosh added 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who have lost two straight. Mario Chalmers collected 19 points and 11 assists as Miami lost despite shooting 56.3 percent.

Atlanta’s lead was as large as 14 midway through the second quarter before Wade and Shawne Williams led a surge that got Miami within 55-47 at halftime. The Heat pulled within 63-62 on Bosh’s 3-pointer with 7:24 left in the third quarter, but Millsap scored six points during a 13-5 run and the Hawks closed the quarter with an 8-1 burst to stretch it out to 88-72 entering the final stanza.

Miami trimmed the margin to 10 after another Bosh triple with 8:33 left before Teague took over and scored 10 points in less than three minutes to bump the lead to 107-89. The Heat clawed within 10 three more times in the final 2:30, but Atlanta answered each time and sealed it at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Heat SF Luol Deng suffered a bruised right hand late in the second quarter and did not return. … Atlanta has scored at least 90 points in every game this season. … Korver went 3-for-7 from 3-point range to pull even with Glen Rice for 16th on the NBA’s all-time list with 1,559 3-point field goals.