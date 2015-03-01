Hawks rest four, still outlast the Heat

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Hawks have gotten cocky.

How else to analyze what happened on Saturday night?

The Hawks chose to rest four players, including two All-Stars, but still had enough to defeat the Miami Heat 93-91 on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Coach Mike Budenholzer, who probably learned the tactic during his 18 years as a San Antonio Spurs assistant/video coordinator, rested All-Star point guard Jeff Teague, starting small forward DeMarre Carroll, All-Star center Al Horford and reserve power forward Pero Antic.

Even without those four players and injured small forward Thabo Sefolosha, the Hawks (47-12), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, still won their fourth straight game.

“I think we have a competitive group,” Budenholzer said. “There is a lot of belief and faith in our entire roster.”

Atlanta, which never trailed, still had two All-Stars on the court - forward Paul Millsap, who had 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and shooting guard Kyle Korver, who was held to seven points.

“Our defense really carried us tonight,” Korver said. “I don’t think we were very sharp offensively, but we got a huge lift from guys haven’t been playing much.”

The Hawks overcame a monster performance by Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who had 14 points and a career-high-tying 24 rebounds. It was his third 20-plus-rebound game in less than a month and his 10th double-double in the past 14 games.

“I don’t know how you stop that guy,” Millsap said of Whiteside. “I‘m still trying to figure that out.”

But Miami (25-33), which also got 22 points from guard Dwyane Wade, lost its fifth straight game in its series with Atlanta. That’s the Heat’s longest skid against the Hawks in 21 years.

Heat point guard Goran Dragic was held to six points and six assists in 35 minutes, but Miami Coach Erik Spoelstra said he was playing hurt after getting hit in the back.

“He probably should not have played in the second half,” Spoelstra said. “I kept asking him if he was OK. He clearly wasn’t 100 percent, but he’s a tough guy.”

Overall, it was the second straight loss for the Heat, which is in a mad scramble for one of the two Eastern Conference playoff spots that are still wide open.

For the Hawks, point guard Dennis Schroder improved to 6-0 as a starter, scoring 16 points and adding a game-high 10 assists. Shooting guard John Jenkins added 12 points off the bench, including 11 in the first half.

Atlanta set the tone by taking a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, holding the Heat to 25 percent shooting, forcing seven turnovers and not allowing an attempted free throw.

The Hawks led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. However, the Heat made a run and got as close as four points in the fourth quarter.

Miami guard Mario Chalmers hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score closer.

Besides Dragic’s struggles, Heat forward Luol Deng had six turnovers in the first half and no points through three quarters. He finished with eight points and eight turnovers.

Shooting guard Henry Walker, making his first start for the Heat, was held to 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

As a team, Miami had 23 turnovers, including a season-worst 14 in the first half.

Then again, the Hawks and Heat have virtually traded places from last season, when Atlanta made the playoffs as eighth and final seed while Miami won its fourth straight Eastern Conference title.

The Hawks’ franchise has been around 65 years, and this team is just 11 wins away from shattering the record for most regular-season wins. Even if Atlanta slumps to 11-12 in its final 23 games, the Hawks will get there.

Millsap credits his team’s depth and team spirit for its success.

“Our bench played their hearts out,” he said. “It was a big team win. That’s what we’re all about.”

NOTES: Hawks SF Thabo Sefolosha (right calf) missed his 12th straight game. ... Hawks PF Elton Brand made his first start of the season, playing his 19th game. ... Hawks PG Dennis Schroder (sixth) and SG Kent Bazemore (third) also made rare starts. ... Heat C Chris “Birdman” Andersen (illness) sat out. ... Of their 12 active players on Saturday, the Heat had four rookies -- SG Zoran Dragic, PG Shabazz Napier, SG Tyler Johnson and SF James Ennis and three veterans who were out of the NBA earlier this season: C Hassan Whiteside, F Michael Beasley and SG Henry Walker. ... Miami also had two other veterans who are new to the team this year: PG Goran Dragic and F Luol Deng. ... Up next, Atlanta plays host to Houston on Tuesday. Miami plays host to Phoenix on Monday in Dragic’s first game since the Suns traded the All-Star.