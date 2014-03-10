Preview: Hawks at Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks continue to lose games but remain entrenched in the final Eastern Conference playoff spot as they conclude a dismal six-game road excursion against the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Hawks are 0-5 on the trip – they have lost six straight overall – and have won just once in 15 games over the past five weeks but remain eighth in the East. Utah returns home after defeating Philadelphia on Saturday for its lone victory on a six-game road trip.

The Jazz are battling the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to stay out of the Western Conference cellar. Utah scored fewer than 100 points on the first five games of the road excursion before posting a 104-92 victory over the hapless 76ers. Atlanta has dropped 10 straight road games – its longest such skid since losing 13 in a row to end the 2006-07 season – with its last victory on an enemy floor coming at Philadelphia on Jan. 31. The Hawks clobbered Utah in this season’s first meeting – 118-85 on Dec. 20.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (26-35): All-Star forward Paul Millsap is averaging 15 points in his first two games back from a knee injury and Atlanta is hoping he can help engineer a turnaround. Millsap averages 17.5 points and 8.2 rebounds and will serve as a go-to guy on the injury-riddled squad over the final fourth of the season. Returning to Salt Lake City also should be motivating to Millsap, who spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Jazz before leaving for Atlanta last offseason. Millsap had 14 points and 10 rebounds when the Hawks routed Utah in Atlanta.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-41): Utah is beginning a three-game homestand and has won four of its last six at EnergySolutions Arena, including an upset of the Miami Heat. Point guard Trey Burke figures to be glad to be back in the home building after averaging just 8.7 points on 18-of-60 shooting during the road trip. Burke is shooting just 34.4 percent on the road and his home scoring average is exactly two points higher (13.3 to 11.3) than his road mark. The rookie scored seven or fewer points four times on the six-game trip.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta has won five straight meetings and eight of the last nine.

2. Jazz G Gordon Hayward is averaging 18.3 points over the last seven games after slumping badly through most of February.

3. Hawks PG Jeff Teague is averaging just 9.3 points on 10-of-30 shooting over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 97, Jazz 92