Preview: Hawks at Kings

It’s been a long time since the Sacramento Kings had any success against the Atlanta Hawks, who come for a visit on Tuesday. The Kings will look for their first win in the series in over five years while trying to bust out of a two-game slide. Sacramento rode the wave of support from its grateful home fans to a victory in the season opener after a last-minute deal last spring kept the team in California’s capital city.

The Hawks dropped each of their first two road games and are in the midst of a three-game trip that finishes up in Denver on Thursday. The biggest problem for Atlanta is on the defensive end, where it is allowing an average of 106 points on 48 percent shooting. The Kings are just as challenged on that end, allowing opponents the same 48 percent from the field, but are less skilled offensively and did not have a starter reach double figures in a 98-87 loss at Golden State on Saturday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (1-2): Atlanta is finding itself on both ends after letting go of star Josh Smith over the summer and replacing him with Paul Millsap, a more traditional forward that tends to stick closer to the basket. Millsap’s midrange game is keeping Al Horford closer to the hoop, where he pulled in a double-double in each of the last two contests. The Hawks are using Kyle Korver and DeMarre Carroll as starters on the perimeter, leaving them vulnerable to smaller, quicker lineups.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-2): Sacramento proved itself vulnerable to smaller, quicker lineups as well on Saturday, when Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson lit the Kings up for a combined 49 points and eight 3-pointers. Sacramento had no answer for that offensively, though rookie Ben McLemore came off the bench and poured in 19 points in his best game as a pro. The Kings were burned by Chris Paul and Jamal Crawford in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers the previous night.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Korver has made at least one 3-pointer in 76 consecutive games - the longest active streak in the NBA.

2. Atlanta has taken 10 straight in the series and won the two last year by an average of 15 points.

3. Sacramento G Isaiah Thomas is averaging 19 points and 4.7 assists off the bench.

PREDICTION: Hawks 101, Kings 98