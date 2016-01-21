Preview: Hawks at Kings

The Atlanta Hawks have long dominated Sacramento and aim to record their 16th consecutive victory in the series when they visit the Kings on Thursday. Seven of those victories have come in Sacramento, with the Kings last defeating the Hawks 119-107 on Feb. 20, 2008.

The Hawks opened a four-game road trip Wednesday with a 104-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers as power forward Paul Millsap and small forward Kent Bazemore each scored 23 points. Atlanta, which is in third place in the Eastern Conference, has stops in Phoenix and Denver to close the excursion. Sacramento star DeMarcus Cousins is on a roll and had 36 points and 16 rebounds as the Kings routed the Los Angeles Lakers 112-93 on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 road trip. Cousins has strung together eight consecutive double-doubles and has seven 30-point outings in January and is averaging 31.7 points and 13.7 rebounds this month.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (26-17): Atlanta has won three straight games and five of its last seven to move a season-best nine games above .500. The first half of the season was viewed as a bit of a disappointment as the performance was routinely compared to last season when the Hawks went 60-22, but Millsap said he isn’t worried. “I think it’s a process,” Millsap said after the win over Portland. “We’re trying to get back to where we were last year but better. If we can get to where we were last season in the Eastern Conference finals, we think we have a good chance.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-23): The strong play of Cousins and point guard Rajon Rondo (10 or more assists in each of his past nine games) has helped Sacramento catapult up to eighth place in the Western Conference. “DeMarcus has shown at a high, high level that he’s an All-Star,” coach George Karl said after the win over the Lakers. “Is there a better center playing basketball right now in the NBA? I don’t think there is. He’s helped us at both ends of the court.” Rondo had 17 assists Wednesday — the same number the Lakers had as a team — and is averaging 13.6 during the nine-game stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Millsap had 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Hawks recorded a 103-97 home win over the Kings on Nov. 18.

2. Sacramento backup SG Marco Belinelli is 14-of-44 during a five-game shooting slump.

3. Atlanta backup PG Dennis Schroder is 6-of-21 shooting in the past two games.

PREDICTION: Kings 109, Hawks 107