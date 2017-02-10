All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will return to action after serving a one-game suspension when the Sacramento Kings host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Cousins received an automatic suspension for picking up his 16th technical foul and the Kings rose to the challenge without him while registering an impressive 108-92 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Point guard Darren Collison stepped up as the primary offensive force with Cousins out and he matched his season high of 26 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Collison is averaging 19.3 points over the past four games and reached double digits in eight of the last 10 contests. Atlanta won 16 of its past 22 games and attempts to keep the momentum going in the opener of a three-game road trip. The Hawks also delivered a solid showing on Wednesday as they scored 72 first-half points en route to a 117-106 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-22): Point guard Dennis Schroder continues to perform brilliantly and produced 24 points, 10 assists and three steals in the victory over Denver. Schroder topped 20 points in each of the past two games and in seven of the last 13 contests. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. also is playing well as he is averaging 20.5 points over the past four games while scoring in double digits in eight consecutive contests.

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-32): Point guard Ty Lawson (hamstring) departed Wednesday's game and is questionable to play against Atlanta. Lawson was injured in the second quarter and went directly to the locker room while grabbing his left leg and is slated to undergo an MRI exam. "I did a step-back jump shot and felt a pinch," Lawson told reporters. "I've never really pulled my hamstring before so I ran down the court and tried to stop again, and I felt the same thing. I just eased up and walked off."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. C Dwight Howard contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Hawks posted a 106-95 win over the Kings on Oct. 31.

2. Sacramento backup SG Ben McLemore scored 17 points against Boston for his third double-digit outing in four games.

3. Atlanta F/G Thabo Sefolosha (groin) is expected to miss his seventh straight game but remains hopeful he will return prior to the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Kings 100