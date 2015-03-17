Hawks top Kings in warm-up for Warriors showdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Short-handed or fully loaded, the Atlanta Hawks make victories over the Sacramento Kings seem inevitable.

A division crown, and No. 1 Eastern Conference seed in the NBA playoffs seem just as inescapable.

The Hawks beat the Kings for the 14th consecutive time Monday, with guard Jeff Teague’s 23 points and clutch 3-pointers by guard Kent Bazemore and forward DeMarre Carroll paving the way for a 110-103 victory at Sleep Train Arena.

The Hawks (53-14) moved one victory away from wrapping up the Southeast Division crown.

“Guys took the right shots and made the right pass when we really needed it, which was good,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “(The Kings) played well, they were physical of both sides of the court, and they made us work.”

Still, the end brought the same result the Hawks are used to having against Sacramento. Atlanta hasn’t lost to Sacramento since Feb. 20, 2008.

This time, the Kings twice pulled within a basket in the fourth quarter, but each time the Hawks had an answer. Bazemore hit the second one, draining a right-corner 3-pointer with 1:06 left after guard Andre Miller’s layup cut Atlanta’s lead to 100-99 with 2:11 to go. Bazemore finished with 11 points.

“We have a lot of confidence in him, a lot of belief in him,” Budenholzer said. “There was a big release when that ball went in.”

Earlier, Carroll canned a right-wing 3-pointer with 4:42 left with the Kings down only 93-91. All of it helped the Hawks improve to 23-10 on the road and set a single-season franchise record for road victories.

“It’s really tough to win in another team’s building,” Atlanta forward Elton Brand said. “It says a lot about our growth and our maturity.”

Forward Paul Millsap finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Carroll added 16 points for Atlanta, which can also wrap up the Southeast Division crown with one more Washington Wizards loss.

Atlanta also improved to 21-5 against the Western Conference this season. The Hawks can tie the franchise mark for most wins against the West when they play the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif.

“They play the right way, the way we want to play,” Kings forward Omri Casspi said of the Hawks. “They pass up good shots over good shots, they spread the floor. It’s hard to play a team like that.”

The Hawks also continued to show how deep they are, improving to 5-1 when missing two or more of their usual five starters. Millsap, Carroll and Teague sat out Atlanta’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday to rest.

Against Sacramento, the Hawks were without guard Kyle Korver and forward Al Horford. Korver, the NBA’s leading 3-point shooter, broke his nose against the Lakers and will miss at least two more games, including Atlanta’s contest against Golden State. The Warriors (53-13) lead the Hawks by a half-game in the race for the NBA’s best record.

Center DeMarcus Cousins had a 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings (22-44). Sacramento forward Jason Thompson scored 18 points and made all seven of his shots from the field. Miller and forward Omri Casspi added 16 points apiece, but the Kings committed 20 turnovers and were outscored 23-12 on the fastbreak.

“The Atlanta Hawks are a pretty good basketball team,” Kings coach George Karl said. “They’re pretty cocky and pretty confident.”

Atlanta guard Shelvin Mack added 14 points, and guard Dennis Schroeder had 10 points and six assists.

Sacramento played its second consecutive game without forward Rudy Gay, who is out with a strained left patellar tendon.

NOTES: Atlanta G Kyle Korver underwent surgery in Los Angeles on Monday to repair his broken nose, the team announced. The Hawks said Korver would be fitted for a custom-fitted protective mask when he returns after an absence of at least three games. ... The Kings hired Vlade Divac as their vice president of basketball and franchise operations. Divac, 47, played with the Kings from 1998-2004 and ranks ninth on Sacramento’s all-time scoring list. ... Atlanta’s next win against a Western Conference opponent will tie a franchise record set in 1978-79 and matched in 1996-97. ... Sacramento played its sixth game without F Rudy Gay (strained patellar tendon). Gay hopes to return Wednesday when the Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers. ... F Jason Thompson played his first home game since becoming Sacramento’s all-time leader in games played. Thompson played his 525th game Monday, seven more than the former leader, Peja Stojakovic.