Preview: Hawks at Knicks

The New York Knicks are struggling to stack wins together and are staring at another team that had very little trouble winning on the Knicks’ home floor. The Atlanta Hawks will be looking for their second 20-plus point victory at Madison Square Garden when they visit New York on Saturday. Al Horford nailed a buzzer-beater in overtime on Friday to make the Hawks one of three teams in the Eastern Conference with a winning record.

Horford, who went for a modest 12 points in Atlanta’s 110-90 win at the Knicks on Nov. 16, went off for 34 points and 15 boards against the Washington Wizards on Friday, nailing the fadeaway jumper from the baseline as the buzzer sounded. “I was playing with good energy,” Horford said. “My teammates were setting me up for easy baskets. All night I was just getting layups around the rim.” New York could use a few more layups around the rim after squandering an 11-point fourth quarter lead in Boston on Friday for its third loss in four games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (12-11): Atlanta lost to the Knicks at home on Nov. 13 but was efficient on both ends of the floor in the rematch three days later, shooting 56.4 percent while holding New York to 37.8 percent. The Hawks are struggling of late away from home with losses in their last three road contests, though two of those were at Miami and Oklahoma City. Horford continues to get plenty of help from forward Paul Millsap, who recorded his third straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds on Friday and is averaging 19 and 12 over the last five games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (6-16): It seemed as though New York was breaking out of its funk before this recent four-game run, during which the Knicks are averaging just 84 points. The message continues to be one of general confusion from the team. “We are trying to figure it out,” said Carmelo Anthony to ESPN New York, echoing a familiar refrain from the last few weeks. “I think everybody is trying to figure it out at the same time. Whether it’s helping us, hurting us, who’s to say, but everyone is trying to figure everything out in a small period of time.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta’s win on Nov. 16 snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

2. Knicks F Kenyon Martin left Friday’s game with an abdominal strain and is day-to-day.

3. New York F Metta World Peace has sat out the last two games after falling out of coach Mike Woodson’s rotation.

PREDICTION: Hawks 92, Knicks 90