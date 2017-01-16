Preview: Hawks at Knicks

The New York Knicks are mired in a miserable slump entering Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, and injuries are not helping. The Knicks, who are 2-10 since a Christmas Day loss to Boston, fell 116-101 at Toronto on Sunday - the second game in a row Kristaps Porzingis has missed with a sore left Achilles.

The Knicks, who trailed by 34 points in the second half Sunday, are hopeful Porzingis - second on the team in scoring (19.4) and rebounding (7.5) - can return for Monday's contest. Atlanta has moved in the opposite direction recently, winning eight of its past nine following Sunday’s 111-98 home victory over Milwaukee. Guard Mike Dunleavy, acquired from Cleveland in the Kyle Korver trade, scored 20 points in his second game with the Hawks on Sunday. Atlanta and New York have split their first two meetings this season, each winning on their home court.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NBA TV, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (23-17): Guard Kent Bazemore played one of his best games of the season Sunday, scoring 24 points and finishing 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Center Dwight Howard recorded his 26th double-double of the season and fifth in six games with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and ranks among the league leaders in rebounds per game and field-goal percentage. Atlanta’s 51 second-half points Sunday marks the eighth consecutive game it has scored 50 or more points after halftime.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (18-23): New York gave up 42 points in the second quarter Sunday, then scored just eight points in the third quarter. Carmelo Anthony leads the Knicks in scoring (22.0) and is averaging 25.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 31 career games against Atlanta. New York started Sunday ranked fourth in the NBA in rebounding, but the Knicks have allowed 110.1 points per contest in the past 12 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta G Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.1 points per game, but has scored just 10 points total in his past two contests.

2. New York F Lance Thomas played just two minutes before leaving Sunday’s game after suffering a fractured oribital bone and concussion-like symptoms.

3. The Knicks are 6-15 away from home, and after Monday will play six of their next nine on the road.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Knicks 98