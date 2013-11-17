(Updated: ADDING Millsap rebounds in second graph)

Hawks 110, Knicks 90: Jeff Teague led a balanced attack with 16 points as Atlanta extended New York’s home losing streak to five games.

Eight players finished in double figures for the Hawks, who avenged Wednesday’s 95-91 home loss to the Knicks. Kyle Korver added 15 points while Paul Millsap had 14 and 13 rebounds and Shelvin Mack chipped in with 12 points and 12 assists.

Carmelo Anthony put up 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks dropped to 1-5 at Madison Square Garden. Andrea Bargnani added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Iman Shumpert poured in 11 points.

Anthony’s six points and six rebounds helped New York forge a 26-24 lead through one, but back-to-back baskets from Gustavo Ayon and a long 3-pointer from Mack - all with Anthony on the bench - keyed a 15-3 run that vaulted the Hawks in front by double digits. Anthony helped keep the Knicks in the game, converting a tough layup in traffic and finishing with 14 first-half points as New York trailed 54-47 entering the break.

Korver knocked down a 3-pointer and added a driving bank shot to put the Hawks up by 11 near the midway point of the third, and Atlanta answered back-to-back 3s from Shumpert with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Mike Scott to carry an 80-69 edge into the fourth. Pablo Prigioni’s 3-pointer made it a five-point game early in the final quarter, but Atlanta slowly extended the advantage and Korver converted a four-point play with 6:25 remaining to put the game out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Korver connected from long range in the first quarter to extend his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 83. It’s the second-longest streak in NBA history, six games behind record-holder Dana Barros. ... Atlanta’s bench outscored the Knicks’ reserves 43-26 ... Knicks SG JR Smith finished with seven points on 3-of-18 shooting, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range.