Afflalo scores 38 to lead Knicks over Hawks

NEW YORK -- At some point Sunday afternoon, guard Arron Afflalo glanced up at the scoreboard to see how many points he had.

Afflalo could not find the answer since computers in Madison Square Garden were malfunctioning after the first quarter.

After a week of struggles, there were no glitches in Affalo’s game.

Afflalo scored a season-high 38 points and made 12 straight shots as the Knicks barely trailed en route to a 111-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

“All players do it at times,” Afflalo said. “I saw it was broken, so maybe that helped. It just made me not think about what I was doing individually and just continued to focus and make sure we got out of here with a win.”

Afflalo had his best game as a Knick and did so after scoring 17 on 8-of-28 shooting in his previous three games. He made 14 of 17 shots, including all seven of his 3-point attempts.

“You saw it, he was unbelievable,” New York rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis said. “He was making every shot.”

The performance was five shy of Affalo’s career high for points set Dec. 3, 2013. Affalo also tied a career-high in field goals and came within one of his career best for 3-pointers set against Milwaukee Nov. 13, 2013.

Affalo missed an 18-foot jumper with 10:38 left in the first quarter. He did not miss again until about 6 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter when his short jumper was blocked by Atlanta forward Kent Bazemore.

“I didn’t know that, 12 in a row,” Affalo said. “You just kind of take one shot at a time. When you kind of get in that energy or that flow, you kind of forget about the last shot. You just know you’re in a good rhythm and everything you shoot you’re probably going to make it. So that’s pretty cool, 12 in a row.”

About a minute later, Affalo hit his seventh 3-pointer for a 101-86 lead, hitting an open right wing shot after forward Carmelo Anthony seized the rebound of a missed 3-pointer by forward Derrick Williams.

“I didn’t think he was going to have a night like this, but I’ll take it on any given night,” Anthony said.

Coming off setting a dubious team-record by scoring eight points in the fourth quarter Friday in Chicago and a six-game stretch where coach Derek Fisher described the defense as “horrendous”, the Knicks did little anyone could describe as ugly. They trailed for 13 seconds and won on a night when Anthony was held to 11 points.

Center Robin Lopez added 16 and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who rebounded nicely from scoring a team-record eight points in the fourth quarter in Chicago on Friday. Rookie Porzingis added 14 for New York, which shot 51 percent and is one away from equaling last year’s 17 wins.

Forward Paul Millsap led Atlanta with 19 points and 10 rebounds while also adding six assists and five steals. Bazemore added 18 for the Hawks while center Al Horford and guard Kyle Korver contributed 13 apiece.

“It just wasn’t one of our better days,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought the effort was pretty good. Our guys tried. We just didn’t have our game today and New York is part of the reason we didn’t have our game.”

The Hawks lost for the second time in their last eight games and were unable to overcome a double-digit deficit for the second meeting with the Knicks. They did so Dec. 26 in a 19-point home win over New York and rallied from 19 down against Houston Tuesday.

“They were on fire,” Korver said. “They gave him (Afflalo) some good looks from three especially and he knocked them down. He found himself in a great rhythm and he’s a tough cover. Every time we try to make a run, he seems like he makes another three. It’s tough to come back from that.”

NOTES: Atlanta G Kyle Korver had missed 19 straight 3-pointers before finally hitting one Sunday. .... Knicks coach Derek Fisher was asked to elaborate about Saturday’s comment when he called the team’s defense in the last six games “horrendous” and he gave a vague response saying: “If we could pinpoint it, we would probably go out and do it,” while adding it was a combination of things. ... Atlanta recalled former Knicks G Tim Hardaway Jr. from the D-League but he was inactive for the 20th time this season. ... Tuesday is the first day teams can sign players to 10-day contracts but Fisher said he has not had any discussions with team president Phil Jackson and GM Steve Mills about signing a player to replace G Cleoanthony Early, who is recovering from a gunshot wound to the right knee.