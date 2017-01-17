EditorsNote: fixes last sentence of eighth graf

Schroder's late 3 lifts Hawks over Knicks

NEW YORK -- It will appear in the box score as Kris Humphries' only assist in the Atlanta Hawks' 108-107 win over the New York Knicks on Monday, but it reveals just how unselfish he is.

Humphries had a decent look at a would-be game-winning shot in the right block, but instead he swung it over to Dennis Schroder, who nailed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left for Atlanta's ninth win in its last 10 games. It was part of a five-pass sequence by the Hawks.

Schroder led the Hawks (24-17) with 28 points and former Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points. The duo combined for 18 of Atlanta's 20 fourth-quarter points, scoring nine points apiece.

Humphries finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

"I thought Kris (Humphries) was unbelievable," said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer. "Rebounding, making shots and he makes the last pass.

"It's hard to describe Hump's (Humphries) spirit. He brings personality and readiness. He comes ready to work every day. He is a big part of our fabric."

Schroder said he initially was trying to set up a teammate for a potential winning shot..

"I wanted to get it to Tim (Hardaway)," said Schroder of the shot "or Paul (Millsap). We kept moving, attacking and kicking the ball and I ended up with the open shot."

Carmelo Anthony paced the Knicks (18-24) with 30 points and seven rebounds and Derrick Rose added 18 points and nine assists but also committed six of the Knicks' 18 turnovers.

Rose, Anthony and Joakim Noah all missed potential go-ahead shots in the final seconds.

"We got three looks at it," Noah said. "Derrick (Rose) going down the lane, 'Melo (Anthony) got a good one and I got a tip. It didn't go down."

New York has dropped 11 of its last 13 games. It has lost 11 games by nine points or fewer.

There were 21 lead changes in the game.

Atlanta center Dwight Howard was given the day off after playing an afternoon game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The 32-year-old Howard is shooting 76.2 percent from the field over the last three games while averaging 13.7 points and 12.7 rebounds. He ranks fourth in the league in rebounding.

Six straight points from Hardaway moved the Hawks back in front 96-95 with 5:50 to go. A layup from Rose in traffic gave the Knicks a 105-103 edge with 1:17 remaining after a finger roll from Schroder tied it at 103.

Millsap's two free throws tied it at 105 with one minute to play, but Rose's floater gave the Knicks a 107-105 lead at the 43-second mark.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, looking for a spark, changed his starting lineup to include rookies Ron Baker and Mindaugas Kuzminskas at guard and forward, respectively. They were both making their first starts of the season. Baker scored a season-best 12 points and Kuzsminskas delivered 14 points.

"I think Kuz (Kuzminskas) from the start of the year has gotten better understanding the NBA game. He is getting a better feel for that so consequently his defense has picked up," Hornacek said. "Ron (Baker) competes. He is in the right spot all of the right time. He's a solid player who's not afraid of anything."

Baker ended a 7-0 Knicks spurt with a 3-pointer that provided New York with 93-88 lead with 8:31 to play. The Hawks opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to pull ahead 64-55 and closed it with an 8-2 run for an 88-83 lead.

Anthony deposited 11 of his 17 first half points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Knicks a 54-53 edge. The Hawks hit 45 percent of their 3s in the half.

The Knicks led 27-26 after the first quarter, despite turning the ball over seven times.

NOTES: The Hawks have won five in a row on the road, their longest streak since a 12-game run in the 2014-15 season. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded his ninth 20-point game of the season. ... New York F Kristaps Porzingis missed his third straight game and fifth overall with a sore left Achilles. ... G Ron Baker and F Mindaugas Kuzminskas made their first starts for the Knicks. ... Knicks F Lance Thomas will be out at least a week after sustaining a fractured left orbital bone when he was hit with an inadvertent elbow from Toronto Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas during Sunday's game. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Thomas passed the concussion protocol, but will be fitted with a facemask. ... The Knicks played their 31st game and 17th straight on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All but one of those games (1986) have been at Madison Square Garden. Atlanta played its 26th game on the holiday. ... The Hawks were without F DeAndre' Bembry (personal reasons).