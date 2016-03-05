Hawks crush banged-up Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Defense and 3-point shooting boosted the Atlanta Hawks to a dominating win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Dennis Schroder scored 16 points to lead six Atlanta players in double figures, and the Hawks crushed the short-handed Lakers 106-77 on Friday night at Staples Center.

Kyle Korver scored 15 points, Kris Humphries had 14 points and eight rebounds in his Hawks’ debut, and Jeff Teague added 12 points and eight assists for Atlanta (34-28), winners of three of its last four. Paul Millsap chipped in 11 points and Kent Bazemore contributed 10.

“For the most part, we played pretty focused,” said Korver, who made all four of his 3-pointers and five of six shots from the floor. “We had a couple of little lapses there, but I thought our defense was great. When we get the rebound and get out and run, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Atlanta also is at its best when it defends. The Hawks limited the Lakers to 34.1 percent shooting, while making 54.4 percent of their shots. They converted 13 of 28 (46.4 percent) of its 3-pointers compared to only five of 27 (18.5 percent) for the Lakers. Eight Atlanta players hit at least one trey.

“We been playing good pretty defense since about the new year,” Korver said. “We have bigs who are able to really get out and kind of pressure pick-and-rolls, and they’re very versatile, very active. We’re aggressive, try to get a lot of steals and put a lot of teams in bad spots. That’s what’s been working.”

Julius Randle collected 16 points and 10 points to lead the Lakers (12-51), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Brandon Bass came off the bench to scored 12 points and grab seven rebounds.

D‘Angelo Russell managed just seven points on 3-of-16 shooting, missing five of his six 3-point attempts.

“Just one of those nights for me,” said Russell, who scored at least 22 points in four straight previous contests, including a career-best 39 on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. “Same shots, same flow. Just one of those nights.”

Kobe Bryant (sore right shoulder), Lou Williams (mild left hamstring strain) and Jordan Clarkson (patella tendon strain) were unavailable for the Lakers (12-51), who have lost 10 of their last 11.

“Besides our top three scorers (being) out, other than that, nothing,” Scott said when asked about his club’s performance. “You’re missing your three guys that do the bulk of the scoring. Just searching tonight to try to find somebody to have some consistency on that end of the floor.”

The Hawks, who beat the Lakers 100-87 on Dec. 4, swept the season series for the first time since the 1973-74 season.

The Hawks led 26-19 after one period, then used a 28-17 surge in the second quarter for a 54-36 halftime lead. They never allowed the lead to dip below double digits after the first half.

Atlanta made 55.6 percent of its shots compared to only 35.6 percent for Los Angeles in the first half. The Hawks also hit seven of 14 (50 percent) from 3-point range to three of 17 (17.6 percent) for the Lakers, who misfired on nine of 10 attempts in the second quarter.

Strangely, the Lakers held a 17-0 edge overall in second-chance points. They also won the rebounding battle 46-39. But neither of those stats had any bearing on the outcome.

”I think the pace picked up, especially in the second quarter and we were able to get a big lead,“ Milsap said. ”We did it because of our pace. Started with our defense, we got out and ran, got steals, got the rebound...that’s our style of basketball.

“We’re making a conscious effort to play defense. I think defense has to be our staple.”

NOTES: Lakers G Jordan Clarkson (patella tendon strain) is questionable to return for Sunday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors. Clarkson was moving “very gingerly” at the team’s shoot-around on Friday, Lakers coach Byron Scott said. G Kobe Bryant is not expected to play against the Warriors, and G Lou Williams is out. ... Los Angeles fielded its 11th different starting lineup this season. ... The Hawks held their previous four opponents -- the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and now the Lakers -- under 40 percent shooting. They won three of four of those games, losing to Golden State. ... For the fifth time this season, the Hawks had eight different players hit at least one 3-pointer against the Warriors. ... Atlanta plays the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at Staples Center. The Lakers host the Warriors on Sunday.