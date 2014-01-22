Preview: Hawks at Magic

The Atlanta Hawks have stumbled a bit of late but are coming off a big win and trying to build some momentum when they travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Wednesday. The Hawks have clawed to stay above .500 since losing center Al Horford to a torn pectoral muscle, but they notched an impressive 121-114 win over Miami on Monday. After snapping a 10-game skid Sunday, the Magic came back to reality in a 101-90 loss at Brooklyn on Tuesday. The Hawks have struggled to a 6-13 mark on the road and have lost three straight away from home, a problem they’ll likely need to remedy to hang onto the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Magic don’t have any playoff considerations to worry about — they own the second-worst record in the NBA and have won only once in the new year. It’s the last of four meetings this season, with Orlando having won the past two and holding a 2-1 edge.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (21-19): Atlanta has gone a respectable 5-6 since losing Horford, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at the time. The big man’s absence hasn’t hurt the production of frontcourt mate Paul Millsap (17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds), and rookie Pero Antic has responded well to the increased playing time, averaging 11.6 points and five rebounds in seven games since moving into the starting lineup. Reserve forward Mike Scott also has stepped up his production, averaging 13.3 points in January and scoring in double figures in a career-high five straight contests.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (11-31): Orlando has really struggled at the defensive end of late, allowing nine of its last 10 opponents to hit triple digits. Things haven’t been much better at the offensive end, as the Magic have topped 100 only twice in their last 12 contests — and one of those was in a triple-overtime defeat. Arron Afflalo (20.6 points) has been the most consistent offensive player, but second-year center Kyle O‘Quinn has played well off the bench lately, scoring in double digits in three of the past four games including a season-high 15 against the Nets.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks SG Kyle Korver’s NBA-record streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer is up to 109 games — 20 more than Dana Barros’ previous mark.

2. Magic C Nikola Vucevic (concussion) will miss his ninth straight game. Orlando is 1-13 without him this season.

3. Atlanta has gone 47-of-49 from the foul line over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 103, Magic 101