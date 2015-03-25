Preview: Hawks at Magic

The Atlanta Hawks should be focused and determined on the defensive end when they attempt to end a three-game losing streak at the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Hawks, who lead the Eastern Conference by eight games, allowed an average of 117 points – almost 20 above their overall mark -- to lose three straight for the first time this season. Orlando will also look to tighten up defensively after giving up 119 to Denver on Sunday while losing for the seventh time in eight games.

The Magic surrendered 112 points per game over the last five and coach James Borrego told reporters, “if we continue to give this defensive effort, the results won’t change.” Atlanta forward Al Horford told the media, “we’ll stick together and fight through it,” after losing to Golden State, Oklahoma City and San Antonio in succession. Atlanta lost in their only previous trip to Orlando this season, but can take the season series 3-1 with a victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (53-17): Paul Millsap is averaging 19.8 points -- draining 11-of-21 shots from 3-point range -- over the last five games and leads the Hawks in scoring at 17 per game. Jeff Teague (16.3 points, seven assists) and Horford (15 points) have also put up big numbers on offense and Atlanta is averaging 97.4 against per game. Forward Elton Brand told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “To be humbled a little bit makes you pay more attention to detail and get back to our habits that had us winning.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC (22-50): Orlando, which had beaten playoff-bound Portland on Friday, was outscored 40-10 during a stretch in the first half Sunday as Denver continually scored easy baskets. Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 19.4 points and 11.1 rebounds, is one shy of 40 double-doubles while Victor Oladipo has recorded at least 20 points eight times in 12 games this month. Third-leading scorer Tobias Harris (16.9) missed the last three games with a lingering ankle injury and reportedly practiced on Tuesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta G Kyle Korver, who drains 50.3 percent from behind the 3-point arc, returned Sunday wearing a protective mask after missing three games with a broken nose.

2. Orlando rookie PG Elfrid Payton is averaging 14.3 points, 8.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds with two triple-doubles in the last 10 games.

3. Hawks G Thabo Sefolosha (strained calf) is close to returning to the lineup after missing the last 22 contests.

PREDICTION: Hawks 102, Magic 94