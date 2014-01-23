Millsap leads Hawks to victory over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Atlanta Hawks all month have been quietly touting veteran forward Paul Millsap for a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

He certainly strengthened his case this week.

In another well-rounded performance, Milsap had 24 points, six rebounds, five blocks, five assists and three steals to lead his Hawks to a 112-109 victory over the Orlando Magic Wednesday night.

He had 26 points and seven rebounds two nights earlier in a victory over the Miami Heat.

“He’s do-it-all Paul,” said Hawks guard Jeff Teague, who added 25 points and five assists. “He does that every night. He has been awesome. He’s been playing great, and tonight he did it again when we needed it.”

It was Millsap who scored five consecutive points in less than a minute down the stretch that turned a four-point deficit into a 106-105 lead. It was his play throughout the night that helped the Hawks dominate the game.

“If we win, those kind of things (an All-Star berth) take care of themselves,” said Millsap, who is averaging a career-high 17.7 points. “Yes, I think I’ve played well enough to be there.”

Millsap, who spent his first seven seasons in Utah, is a big reason why the Hawks (22-19) have the third-best record in the East, despite losing starting center Al Horford (pectoral surgery) for the season.

“We’ve still got enough guys in this locker room to get the job done,” he said. “We’ve all got to step up now. This is still a good team with some good players.”

The Hawks scored their last seven points from the free-throw line without a miss. Rookie center Pero Antic hit two with :22 remaining and two more with :11 remaining, providing the margin of victory.

The Magic (11-32) missed their final three shots, including a step back 3-point attempt by point guard Jameer Nelson just before time expired.

Rookie guard Victor Oladipo led the Magic with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Forward Tobias Harris had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic had erased a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to take a 98-92 lead, but they failed to hold it in the closing minutes. They led 105-100 with 2:50 remaining after forward Glen Davis hit a fade-away jump shot. They missed four of their final six shots.

Antic, who replaced Horford in the starting lineup, had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Forward DeMarre Carroll, who left with a hamstring strain in the third quarter, had 17 points. Guard Kyle Korver had 12 points.

Although the Hawks never trailed in the first three periods, they faltered early in the fourth, letting the Magic back in the game.

The Magic led for the first time with 7:46 remaining. Little-used reserve guard Deron Lamb sparked the surge by scoring seven points in a two-minute span. Also in the charge was a 3-point play by forward Maurice Harkless.

“At the end of the day, you want to see a number in the win column,” said Magic coach Jacque Vaughn. “But there was a lot gained tonight from the guys that brought us back. What you don’t want are turnovers in that situation.”

Both teams hit 21 of 24 free throws and 41 of 83 field-goal attempts.

The Hawks led 60-56 at halftime when they scored 36 points from inside the lane and shot 55.6 percent from the field. The Magic offered little resistance early.

Millsap had 14 points and Carroll 11 at intermission. The Magic also were scoring easily in the first half with Nelson getting 12 points and seven assists. They shot 52.4 percent in those first two periods.

The Hawks play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, another chance for Millsap to prove how good he can be.

“I wish they had a leadership column on the stat sheet,” said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer. “Tonight when he got down, it was Paul who pulled everyone together and brought us back. It’s his leadership that gets us through. We need that going forward.”

NOTES: The Hawks signed F James Nunnally to a second 10-day contract Wednesday. Nunnally, who spent 19 games in the NBA Development League, played in one game and scored five points during his first 10-day. ... Hawks G Kyle Korver had no trouble Wednesday keeping his NBA record-setting streak alive. He made a 3-pointer early in the first quarter, giving him 110 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer. ... Atlanta continues to lead the NBA in assists, coming into Wednesday night with at least 20 assists in 22 consecutive games, including 30 in Monday night’s victory over the Heat. ... Forbes Magazine released its annual list of estimated team worth for every NBA team. The Magic were ranked 15th in the league at $560 million. The Hawks were 27th at $425 million. ... Both teams were without their starting center. Magic C Nikola Vucevic missed his ninth consecutive game, still recovering from concussion symptoms. Hawks C Al Horford is likely out for the season after surgery Dec. 31 to repair a torn pectoral muscle. ... Magic coach Jacque Vaughn made a curious decision and said earlier this week that he would have no captain this season. F Glen Davis and PG Jameer Nelson shared the role last season as co-captains. Trade speculation involving most of the Magic veterans may have discouraged Vaughn from naming anyone.