Magic end Hawks’ streak on buzzer-beater

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After a string of blown leads and heart-breaking, last-second losses, the Orlando Magic were on the winning side Saturday night.

And it sure felt good for a change.

Forward Tobias Harris hit a dramatic, 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to lift the Magic to a 100-99 victory that snapped the Atlanta Hawks’ nine-game winning streak.

“We really needed this one. We really did. It was a great win for us,” Harris said. “It was like we willed ourselves to this win this one. We’ve had so many close ones we didn’t get, that we needed to get one.”

The shot by Harris negated a 3-pointer by guard Kyle Korver with 3.4 seconds remaining that gave the Hawks a 99-98 lead and looked like the game winner.

Harris led the Magic with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Guard Evan Fournier had 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic.

Neither team led by more than six points from start to finish.

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Magic

Guard Jeff Teague led the Hawks with 24 points and eight assists. Korver, who failed to score in the first three periods, had 11 points in the fourth quarter. Center Al Horford had 18 points and eight rebounds. Forward Paul Millsap had 10 rebounds and nine points.

“I thought it was a helluva NBA game,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Both teams made big plays throughout. Kyle made a big three to put us up, then Tobias Harris makes a tough shot there at the end. Neither team could get any separation.”

The Magic outshot the Hawks 50 percent to 41.7 percent, but they were outrebounded 41-36 and committed too many turnovers early in the game.

Fournier hit a layup with 1:02 remaining to give the Magic their first lead, 95-94, since the first minute of the final period. Guard Victor Oladipo made it 97-94 with two free throws.

Oladipo had seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. He finished strong after poor start when he had five turnovers in the first quarter.

Oladipo was reminded that three days before, the Wizards had beaten the Magic with a last-second tip-in. And that the Magic had blown an 11-point lead when they lost to the Hawks on Friday.

“Somedays it goes your way, and somedays it goes the other way. That’s basketball,” Oladipo said. “Tonight, the basketball gods were just smiling down on us.”

The Hawks (16-7) shot poorly through much of the game, but their defensive pressure them in the lead through much of the first half most of the fourth quarter.

“Tonight, they (Magic) made the big plays down the stretch,” Horford said. “We had been in a good rhythm through much of this streak, but they beat us fair and square tonight. Give them credit.”

The Hawks made a 8-0 run early in the fourth to take a 80-75 lead. Korver hit three free throws to give Atlanta its biggest lead, 92-86.

The game was tied at 72 going into the final quarter after Orlando guard Ben Gordon hit a pair of 3-point shots late in the third.

The Magic took a 58-53 lead -- their biggest of the game -- early in the third quarter behind a quick, five-point burst by Fournier. Teague was even better in the third when he scored seven points in 54 seconds to give the Hawks a 64-61 lead.

The Hawks led 48-47 at intermission, capitalizing on the Magic’s 13 turnovers before intermission and the 11 points from Teague. The Magic were woeful early with 10 turnovers in the first quarter, but they never trailed the Hawks by more than five points. Oladipo had five turnovers in the first period.

Vucevic, in his first game in two weeks, had 12 points and six rebounds in the first half. He scored the Magic’s first basket of the game and the last two before halftime.

The Hawks shot just 42.2 percent from the field in the first half. Reserve forward Mike Scott hit a 3-pointer in both the first and second periods. Reserve guard Kent Bazemore hit all three of his field-goal attempts and scored eight points.

NOTES: Magic C Nikola Vucevic returned to the lineup after missing the previous six games with a lower back sprain. He scored the first Magic basket Saturday night. The second time down court, his shot rolled off the rim and was tipped in by F Tobias Harris. “I don’t think I lost much conditioning (when I was out). I was in the best shape of my life,” Vucevic said before the game. ... Hawks F Paul Millsap went into the game second in the NBA in steals (2.23 spg), which is a little surprising for a team coached by Mike Budenholzer. “I‘m not a steals coach,” he said before the game. “It kind of goes against being solid and fundamental. We want to be a good team defensively, but as long as he’s doing it within our structure, it’s something that has really added to our group.” ... During the Hawks’ nine-game winning streak, an opponent has shot 50 percent or better against them just once. The Hawks beat the Magic 87-81 Friday night in Atlanta.