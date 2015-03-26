Hawks halt three-game slide

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague was not about to let a great season turn sour in the closing weeks.

Teague rescued the Hawks on Wednesday night, providing nine points and three assists in the final five minutes to lead Atlanta to a 95-83 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks (54-17) snapped a three-game losing streak, the worst stretch of an otherwise impressive season.

This one was tougher than the final score indicated. The Hawks needed a frantic 17-2 finish after trailing almost the entire game.

“We were in a tough funk. It was time to put an end to it (losing) before it started growing,” Teague said. “Coach challenged me to pick it up down the stretch. It was time to turn it up.”

Forward Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but in the closing minutes Teague played a part in all 17 points. His three assists led to eight points and he scored nine.

The Hawks trailed 81-78 before Teague lit the fire, all after he left the game earlier with a sore left ankle that needed to be re-taped.

“He looked pretty good down the stretch,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s pretty resilient. He’s done that a handful of times this season. He’ll be fine.”

The Hawks, with the best record in the Eastern Conference, already have clinched their first division title since 1995 and hoping to remain sharp until the playoffs begin next month.

Guard Kyle Korver added 13 points but hit only 3 of 9 3-point shots. Forward DeMarre Carroll had 11 points and seven rebounds. Center Al Horford chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

“We needed to get back into the groove again, and I think we did that in the second half,” Korver said. “You can’t just go into the playoffs and think you can flip a switch. You have to go in with some momentum.”

The Magic (22-51) collapsed badly down the stretch, committing seven turnovers and scoring only 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Center Nikola Vucevic contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds, forward Tobias Harris scored 14 points and reserve forward Andrew Nicholson had 11 points.

The Hawks grabbed a 82-81 lead -- their first since early in the game -- on a layup by Teague with 4:29 remaining. After a Magic turnover, reserve guard Dennis Schroder hit a 3-pointer for a four-point lead. The Magic went more than four minutes without scoring, letting the Hawks score 17 consecutive points.

“It’s both encouraging and discouraging,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “The way we played for the most part against the top team in the East, I was encouraged by the effort. But it’s frustrating that we couldn’t get enough stops, or scoring enough down the stretch. Give Atlanta credit.”

The Magic led 71-68 going into the fourth quarter. Payton scored 10 points in the third quarter to help the Magic keep the lead. Schroder tied the score at 71 with a 3-pointer, but the Magic responded with the next eight points.

Orlando led 78-71 before everything started falling apart. The Magic scored just five points in the final 8:50 when the Hawks turned up the intensity defensively.

“You hold a team to 12 points in the fourth quarter, that gives you a great chance in an NBA game,” Budenholzer said. “We’ve been talking about focusing on our defense again, and I think we did that in the second half.”

The Magic led 52-47 at halftime and by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. Guard Victor Oladipo had 13 points and Vucevic and Harris 10 each by intermission.

NOTES: Hawks F Thabo Sefolosha returned to the rotation Wednesday night after missing 23 consecutive games with a strained right calf muscle. “The process was a little long,” he said before the game. “But you have to trust the system.” ... The Magic allowed 100 points or more in each of their previous five games. ... Magic coach James Borrego and Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer have remained close friends since they were on the staff of the San Antonio Spurs together. ... The Hawks officially signed F Austin Daye to a second 10-day contract Wednesday. Daye appeared in 26 games earlier this season with the Spurs and also played in the NBA Development League. ... Magic F Tobias Harris (sprained left ankle) returned after a three-game absence.