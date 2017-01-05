Hawks handle Magic for fourth straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This was payback time for the Atlanta Hawks, who got what they came looking for Wednesday night.

The Hawks, who were embarrassed by the Orlando Magic in Atlanta last month, smothered their Southeast Division rivals this time, dominating throughout a 111-92 victory at the Amway Center.

It felt good to do it.

"We were ticked off about what happened the last time we played," said Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder, who led all scorers with 18 points. "It wasn't that long ago. Coach reminded us before the game. We came out tonight and competed from start to finish, and played tough for 48 minutes."

The Magic, who scored 131 points in the earlier victory in Atlanta, never seriously challenged for the lead in the second half this time.

Schroder led a balanced attack that included six players scoring in double figures, along with a defense that was tough to crack, rarely allowing the Magic any easy shots, unlike the last time they played on Dec. 13.

"Our defense was like a well-oiled machine tonight," said Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, who had 17 points. "We can be really tough to beat when we play like that. What happened last time is in the back of your mind, but it was a different night. This time, we just imposed our will on them. You don't forget."

The Hawks (19-16) won their fourth consecutive game. The Magic (16-21) lost for the third time in their last four games.

Bazemore hit all three of his 3-point shots. Schroder added seven assists and six rebounds.

Paul Millsap scored 16 points and center Dwight Howard, who started his career in Orlando, had 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Atlanta.

Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Malcolm Delaney finished with 11 points for the Hawks.

Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 15 points each. It was Payton's first start in more than month.

Evan Fournier had 14 points in a reserve role. Nikola Vucevic and Jeff Green each scored 10 points.

Magic forward Serge Ibaka, who had nine points and 11 rebounds, was ejected with 2:14 remaining after his second technical foul for complaining about the officiating.

"Give the Hawks credit, they really executed well," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "In general, they were too comfortable and we didn't extend them enough, we didn't pressure enough and didn't protect the rim enough. They are a pressure defensive team, and they got into us more. We didn't respond well."

The Magic did close within four points midway in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks responded quickly with a 9-0 run that included six consecutive points by Howard.

The Hawks shot 54.3 percent from the field (44 of 81) and made 10 of 19 from 3-point range. They moved the ball well. They played with considerably more confidence than the Magic.

Hardaway hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter for a 86-70 Atlanta lead.

The Hawks led 78-65 going into the fourth quarter. Gordon converted a three-point play that pulled the Magic within four late in the third quarter, but the Hawks responded with a 9-0 closing run.

The Hawks shot 54.8 percent from the field in the first half and grabbed a 52-47 lead. Schroder scored 10 points before intermission and made 5 of 7 shots from the field. Bazemore made both his 3-point attempts.

The Hawks led by as many as nine points late in the second quarter. The Magic had 11 turnovers in the first half and looked slow defensively.

Gordon had 10 points in the first quarter when he hit two 3-pointers, but he failed to score in the second quarter.

The Magic led 26-23 when they closed the first quarter on a 16-6 run, including a 3-point play by Payton for their first lead in the game.

The Hawks scored the game's first eight points but also committed seven turnovers in the first 12 minutes.

NOTES: G Evan Fournier, the Magic's leading scorer, returned after missing five games with a bruised heel. Orlando went 3-2 without him. For the first time this season, he played a reserve role. ... Magic PG Elfrid Payton moved back into the starting lineup after servingas a reserve the last 20 games. He replaced D.J. Augustin. ... Hawks PF Paul Millsap met with coach Mike Budenholzer earlier this week to discuss trade rumors about him. Millsap, who is expected to opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent, leads the Hawks in scoring (17.8 ppg). The Hawks have been exploring numerous trade options. ... The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Hawks will soon retire the jersey number (44) of Pete Maravich, who played in Atlanta from 1970 to 1974. The No. 7 that he wore for Utah and New Orleans already has been retired. ... The Magic reassigned little-used G C.J. Wilcox to their D-League affiliate in Erie, Pa. ... The Magic scored 131 points and beat the Hawks in Atlanta last month when Payton had career highs of 26 points and 14 assists.