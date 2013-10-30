Preview: Hawks at Mavericks

After seeing a 12-year run of playoff appearances end last season, the Dallas Mavericks eye on a return to the postseason as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday to kick off the 2013-14 season. The Mavericks brought in nine new faces this offseason, including point guard Jose Calderon, who coach Rick Carlisle told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram should help Dallas take better care of the ball than it did a year ago. “Jose’s history is that he doesn’t turn it over very much, so that’s good.”

The Hawks enter the new year with a six-year run of postseason appearances, though Atlanta hopes to be in position to take the next step after bowing out in the first round in each of the last two seasons. Forward Paul Millsap comes to the Hawks after seven seasons in Utah, helping to make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorer, Josh Smith, who signed in Detroit. Millsap joins Al Horford in Atlanta’s frontcourt to form what the Hawks hope will be an impact duo.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (2012-13: 44-38): Millsap inked a two-year deal to come to Atlanta but the departure of Smith puts a lot of pressure on Horford, entering his seventh NBA season. Horford set career highs with 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds last year, something the Hawks will need once again if they are to remain a playoff team. Mike Budenholzer takes over for Larry Drew as Atlanta’s coach after 18 seasons as an assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (2012-13: 41-41): Aside from Calderon, Dallas’ retooling this summer also included the reacquisition of former Mavericks guard Devin Harris, who played in Dallas from 2004-08, and shooting guard Monta Ellis, who will team with veteran Vince Carter to provide scoring punch. Forward Dirk Nowitzki is back for a 16th season but the 35-year-old showed some signs of decline a year ago, averaging 17.3 points - his lowest output since his rookie season - and missing 29 games to injury. Dallas is a little banged up out of the gate and is without post player Brandan Wright, who is considered week-to-week with a fractured shoulder.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks were near the bottom of the league defensively last season, allowing 101.7 points per game, ahead of only Houston, Charlotte and Sacramento.

2. Atlanta PG Jeff Teague averaged career bests of 16.8 points and 7.2 assists last year.

3. Dallas parted ways with general manager Gersson Rosas on the eve of the opener, only three months after hiring him away from his role as vice president of basketball operations with Houston.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 101, Hawks 95