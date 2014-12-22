Preview: Hawks at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were victorious in Rajon Rondo’s debut and look for another strong performance when they host the red-hot Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Rondo was acquired from the Boston Celtics last Thursday and he fit in well in his first game with his new team as Dallas defeated the San Antonio Spurs 99-93. Atlanta defeated the Houston Rockets 104-97 on Saturday to record its 12th win in 13 games.

Rondo scored just six points but had nine assists and seven rebounds and ran the offense superbly, which impressed franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki. “I figured a smart player like that will pick everything up really quick,” Nowitzki told reporters. “I actually think he knows some of the plays better than our own players we had out there. That’s just how he is.” The Hawks have beaten Chicago, Cleveland and Houston during a three-game winning streak with the highlight being a 127-98 road dismantling of the Cavaliers.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (19-7): Atlanta has exceeded all projections over the first third of the season but veteran swingman Kyle Korver wants expectations to remain in perspective. “We’ve had a nice start to the season, but the season’s only a couple of months old,” Korver told reporters. “We had a losing record last year – we made the playoffs last year but we won 38 games – so by no means are we like happy with ourselves. But I think we feel good about what we’re building.” Korver made four free throws against Houston to give him a franchise-record 49 in a row, breaking the mark of Tom McMillen (47 in 1978-79).

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (20-8): Rondo mixed well with new backcourt mate Monta Ellis in his team debut as Ellis operated freely without the ball and matched his season best with 38 points. “My role is not going to change,” Ellis told reporters. “I’m still going to be that playmaker who will do whatever the team needs.” With Rondo possessing the ball on offense more than Ellis, the high-scoring guard will have a chance to freelance and run on the open floor as opposed to having a heavy dose of ball-handling duties.

1. The Mavericks have won 12 of their last 15 home games against Atlanta.

2. Hawks PG Jeff Teague (hamstring) has missed two straight games and is questionable for Monday.

3. Dallas is 12-2 against Eastern Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Mavericks 104