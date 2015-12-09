Preview: Hawks at Mavericks

The Atlanta Hawks won their first division title in 21 years last season and reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time, but after an 8-2 start they have dropped seven 12 entering Wednesday’s contest at the Dallas Mavericks. However, forward Paul Millsap is not too concerned, telling reporters Tuesday he believes the Hawks are ready to soar.

“There is the feeling that we are right there,” said Millsap, who has been Atlanta’s most consistent performer while averaging 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Mavericks have followed a different script in 2015-16, winning nine of 14 after a 4-4 start. Center Dirk Nowitzki averaged 22 points and six rebounds as Dallas swept back-to-back games at Washington and New York on Sunday and Monday, hitting 14-of-26 shots from the field. “Once you make your first two shots, it’s kind of on from there,” Nowitzki told reporters after the Mavericks’ 104-97 victory over the Knicks.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (13-9): Atlanta has been off since Friday’s 100-87 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers after playing six games in nine days, and the workload showed as the Hawks squandered a 17-point lead last Wednesday at home against Toronto before struggling to put away the Lakers. Center Al Horford has reached double figures in scoring in Atlanta’s first 22 games, averaging 15.8 points while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. The Hawks rank near the top of the NBA in assists (25.3 per game).

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (13-9): Dallas looked sharp on offense in the past two games, hitting a season-high 16 3-pointers against the Washington and building a 20-point fourth-quarter lead against the Knicks before a late New York rally. Forward Wesley Matthews hit 10 3-pointers against the Wizards, en route to a 36-point performance after shooting 10-of-31 from the field in his previous three games. Guard Deron Williams averages 15.2 points and six assists, and is second in the NBA in free-throw shooting (92.9 percent).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nowitzki, who is averaging 22 points in four December games, moved into a tie for 19th place on the NBA career games played list Monday (Sam Perkins, 1,286).

2. Atlanta C Tiago Splitter, who has missed the past seven games with a hip injury, practiced Tuesday and his status for Wednesday is probable.

3. Dallas G Devon Harris (bruised ribs) and J.J. Barea (sprained right ankle) did not play Monday.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 107, Hawks 98