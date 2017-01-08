Hawks keep on rolling, defeat Mavericks

DALLAS -- Despite trading away a key piece in Kyle Korver, the Atlanta Hawks aren't about to bag the season. Especially since they're winning.

"We just have to keep playing," Tim Hardaway Jr. said. "We just have to go out there and compete. We're all a part of this franchise right now, so we're going to do whatever we can to get as many wins as possible during this stretch.

"I think the focus today was great, even with the trade happening with Kyle. We all battled through it and we prevailed and it's time to move on."

Hardaway and Dennis Schroder combined for 42 points to lead the streaking Hawks past the Dallas Mavericks 97-82 Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

The Hawks (21-16) won their first game since trading away Korver to extend their unbeaten run to six.

Hardaway knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Atlanta, which has also claimed the last six meetings against the Mavericks. Schroder scored 20 and drilled three from deep.

Dwight Howard had his 24th double-double with 15 points and 20 rebounds. Paul Millsap, reportedly on the trading block, scored 17 but made only 3 of 10 shots and pulled down nine boards.

The Hawks won despite shooting 40.5 percent by limiting Dallas to 39 percent and winning the rebound battle 47-41. Atlanta has held five of the last six foes to less than 100 points.

"I thought the defense, overall was really solid," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think in the second quarter we lost our way a little bit, then the starters came back in and I was really proud of the way they took what I think was an eight-point deficit and turned it with Paul and (Dwight (Howard) and Dennis."

The Mavericks (11-26) dropped their second in a row and remain last in the Western Conference. Dallas is 7-11 at home.

Harrison Barnes paced the Mavericks with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Dirk Nowitzki added 11 points.

"They made some big shots," Nowitzki said. "We got some tough possessions and they are a good defensive team. They have length at every position. It felt like we didn't get any good shots."

The Mavericks had a full roster for the first time in weeks with the return of super-sub J.J. Barea.

Andrew Bogut returned to the starting lineup and grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with two points. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle was pleased with returning Bogut to the first unit, but didn't commit to it being a permanent move.

"We rebounded a lot better, we got off to a good start at the beginning of the game," Carlisle said. "We had an OK start at the second half. We'll see, I'm pretty whimsical with lineups, you never know with me what's going to happen next.

"I told the guys this morning, one of things we're going to have to be is flexible with lineups, rotations, particularly with all of our guys back. We've got different ways we can go, sometimes things may be matchup driven, sometimes they may just be the way they happen to be that night, we got a good group of guys. They're trying to win, but we gotta do some things better."

Dallas' starting backcourt of Deron Williams and Wesley Matthews made only 6 of 24 field-goal attempts. Devin Harris scored 11 off the bench.

The Mavericks, at Minnesota on Sunday, finished their three-game homestand 1-2. Atlanta is on the road Monday at Brooklyn.

NOTES: The Hawks finalized the trade sending F/G Kyle Korver to Cleveland in exchange for F Mike Dunleavy, G Mo Williams and a protected future first-round pick. Dunleavy averaged 4.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 games with the Cavaliers. Williams was averaging 8.2 points and 2.4 assists. ... Dallas PG J.J. Barea was active after missing the last seven games with a strained muscle in his left leg. "We need a little bit more fire in this team," he said. "I'll bring a little bit more fire and more intensity." ... The Mavs-Timberwolves game in Dallas on Jan. 15 was moved to 1 p.m. to avoid a viewing conflict with the Dallas Cowboys' home playoff game that evening.