Preview: Hawks at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have won two straight games to start the new year and will look to match a season-high with a third consecutive win when the Atlanta Hawks visit on Monday. Brooklyn avoided a letdown after winning in Oklahoma City, toppling Cleveland for a successful start to a four-game homestand. “We went in and beat a tough Oklahoma City team and came back home, didn’t relax and were able to pull this one out,” guard Joe Johnson told the New York Post of their latest win.

Atlanta has lost three of its last four and seven of its last nine road games, including Saturday’s defeat at the Chicago Bulls. The loss was the eighth in a row by less than 10 points for the Hawks and forward DeMarre Carroll told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the team is missing the little things needed to close out games. “I think we really need to pay attention to detail, especially on the defensive end,” he said.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (18-16): Atlanta leading scorer Al Horford was lost for the season in late December after tearing his right pectoral muscle in a win over Cleveland. Horford, who was averaging 18.6 points at the time of the injury, has been ruled out, even if the Hawks qualify for postseason play. Paul Millsap is Atlanta’s active leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points to go with a team-high 8.8 rebounds.

ABOUT THE NETS (12-21): Center Andray Blatche returned from a four-game absence to help Brooklyn knock off Cleveland on Saturday and said it was important to play a key role in establishing some momentum for his team. “To come back and help the team get a win and start a winning streak felt good,” Blatche said. Like Horford and the Hawks, the Nets have lost their leading scorer for the season with center Brook Lopez sidelined after foot surgery.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta C Pero Antic has made two consecutive starts - the first two of his career - and is averaging 12.5 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.

2. The Nets have held opponents to less than 100 points in 10 of their 12 wins.

3. Hawks G John Jenkins (back) has missed six straight games and is expected to remain out against Brooklyn.

PREDICTION: Hawks 102, Nets 99