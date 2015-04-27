Preview: Hawks at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets came out with a purpose in Game 3 and ensured that their first-round Eastern Conference series would make it to at least five games. The eighth-seeded Nets will try to even things up at two games apiece when they host the top-seeded Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 on Monday.

Brooklyn leaned on Jarrett Jack and Brook Lopez to pull out Game 3 while turning up the pressure on the defensive end. “Just us playing at home,” Nets guard Joe Johnson told reporters. “It gives us extra motivation, that energy boost that we need. Guys really talking, communicating, moving on defense and switching - switching a lot.” The defensive effort keyed on stopping Atlanta sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who went 1-of-8 from the field. Korver missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Hawks fell to Brooklyn for the first time in seven games this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Atlanta), WWOR (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE HAWKS: In addition to Korver’s struggles on the outside, center Al Horford could not find a way around Lopez on the inside as the Atlanta offense stagnated. Horford posted a double-double in each of the first two games but was held to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting in Game 3. The Hawks’ 83 points marked their lowest total since a 105-80 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 20 and the first time they failed to post at least 96 against Brooklyn in 2014-15.

ABOUT THE NETS: Jack came on late in the third quarter to spark an 18-0 run that turned the tables, and he ended up staying on the court as starter Deron Williams watched the final 16 minutes from the bench. “I just try to be ready when my number is called,” Jack told reporters. “… Right now (Williams is) a little banged up, so if I have to come in and try to give him some relief, I try to do the best I can. I thought he did a good job of setting the table for us early and getting us into a good groove and rhythm.” Williams is dealing with both injury and ineffectiveness and is 2-of-15 from the field in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Williams (back) is considered questionable for Game 4.

2. Atlanta F Paul Millsap posted 18 points, 17 rebounds and five steals in Game 3.

3. Brooklyn G Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points in Game 3 after failing to reach double figures while going 5-of-17 from the field in the first two games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Nets 92