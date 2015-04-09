Hawks hold off Nets

NEW YORK -- With his team down by a point and the clock winding down under 20 seconds to play, Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Al Horford said that he really was not looking to make a big play or even get the ball.

“We just had a find a way to pull this one out,” said Horford, who scored a team-high 24 points, including the deciding slam dunk off a feed from guard Kyle Korver with just 19.1 seconds remaining, giving the Hawks a textbook 114-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center, damaging the Nets’ playoff hopes in the process.

“I was basically reacting to what Kyle gave me,” Horford said. “Kyle just made a great read and I was open. That’s the way we play. We’ve all bought into this style and we’re enjoying it.”

The victory gave the Hawks a franchise-record 59 wins with just 19 losses. The loss dropped the Nets to 36-42 overall and into a tie with Boston for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Both teams have four games to play, but the Celtics have the tiebreaker, having defeated the Nets in three of their four games meetings this season.

Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Horford’s performance is what he has come to expect all season.

“Al’s a big part of what we do on both ends of the floor,” Budenholzer said. “He alters plays on the defensive end and makes big plays on the offensive end, finishing around the rim. There were a lot of big plays going back and forth. We were able to close it out. We have good players making good reads and making good decisions. If you move the ball, you’ll get a good read and you see the result. It’s something we practice and work on. They all trust each other.”

Besides Horford, the Hawks received 20 points from forward Mike Scott off the bench.

“We had a lot of guys step up,” Scott said. “I was just able to make some shots when I was open. My teammates were finding me and getting the ball in good position. I think I can still do a lot better. There’s room for improvement.”

Forward DeMarre Carroll added 19 points for the winners while guard Jeff Teague had 15 points, including two huge free throws with 2.7 seconds left, and 12 assists for the Hawks.

“It was a good team win in a very tough environment,” said Budenholzer, whose team led by as many as 14 in the second half, then had to recover in the closing minute to get the win. “Brooklyn made a heck of a comeback, but we kept our poise and stayed together. We were able to execute in crucial moments. That’s what you need down the stretch now. We were fortunate to get a good win on the road.”

“We made the plays offensively and defensively when we had to,” Scott said. “I‘m glad we won.”

Center Brook Lopez paced the Nets with 26 points and 10 rebounds and forward Joe Johnson added 21 points in vain. Johnson had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-point attempt rimmed the basket as the buzzer sounded.

Johnson was upset with the ease in which Horford scored the game-winning basket.

“We have to do a better job there,” Johnson said. “We have to be smarter and force them to take a jumper in that situation instead of getting a dunk. It’s tough to lose that way.”

Besides Lopez and Johnson, the Nets received 15 points and 11 rebounds from forward Thaddeus Young before he fouled out in the closing seconds. Guard Deron Williams had 10 points and 13 assists for Brooklyn, which was swept in all four games this season against Atlanta. The Nets saw their five-game home win streak snapped.

NOTES: The Hawks did not issue any further statement about the arrests of C Pero Antic and F Thabo Sefolosha for their involvement in an altercation outside a New York nightclub that resulted in the stabbing of Pacers F Chris Copeland. Antic and Sefolosha were arraigned and later released on their own recognizance after they were charged with allegedly hindering prosecution and trying to interfere with police setting up a crime scene. ... Nets majority owner Mikhail Prokhorov made a rare appearance Wednesday night, his first in Brooklyn since November. Prokhorov, who reportedly lost nearly $150 million due to a drop in the Russian business market, said that it was never his intention to sell the team. ... Prokhorov said he still has faith in Nets GM Billy King. “I like his ability to be bold,” Prokhorov said. ... Hawks F Paul Millsap (right shoulder sprain) remained out. ... The Nets were without G Alan Anderson (sprained left ankle).