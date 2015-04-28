Williams carries Nets to OT win over Hawks

NEW YORK -- On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets coach Lionel Hollins gave an impassioned defense of Deron Williams. That came after teammate Jarrett Jack told him he was due for a big game.

After missing 19 of his first 26 shots in the series, Williams backed up the confidence by others and the timing could not have been better for the Nets.

Williams matched the best playoff game of his career by scoring 35 points and the Nets evened their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with a wild 120-115 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

“He controlled the game from start to finish,” Jack said. “He was that guy that I believe (he is) and everybody in this locker room believes he is. I constantly stay in his ear. I told him after Game 2 that I believe in the law of averages. You’re due for a big-time game.”

Center Brook Lopez added 26 points, forward Joe Johnson contributed 17 and rookie guard Bojan Bogdanovic had 15, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 85 seconds left in overtime.

Forward DeMarre Carroll and point guard Jeff Teague scored 20 points for Atlanta. Center Al Horford added 17 and guard Kyle Korver contributed 16 although he was 4-of-13 from 3-point range.

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Nets

The best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece heading to Game 5 in Wednesday in Atlanta. The Washington Wizards await the series winner after completing a four-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Williams ensured that Wednesday would not be an elimination game for the Nets by shooting 13-of-25 while setting a Nets’ franchise record with seven 3-pointers in a postseason game.

“Very satisfying,” Hollins said. “The kid has overcome a lot of adversity. He had a lot of adversity with the injuries and the negativity surrounding his name. For him to come out, it showed a lot of character to put on the performance like that especially when we needed it because without that performance, I don’t know if we get out of here with a win.”

He did so after reading at least one article about the comments made by Hollins and after still feeling sore in warm-ups due to the tendinitis in his right knee.

“I’ve gotten a lot support the last couple of days with the things that are being said, not only from my teammates but from other people in my life,” Williams said. “It definitely means a lot. Jarrett’s talked to me a lot about being aggressive and keeping my head (up). I do have a tendency to get down on myself pretty hard, pretty quick. He told me I was due for one and the law of averages was going to work itself out.”

The oft-criticized point guard helped the Nets get to overtime by scoring 16 points and hitting four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Nets faced an eight-point deficit before Williams took over.

“He played great,” said Korver, who played in Utah with Williams. “You know what he’s capable of. He hit some really amazing shots and you’ve got to give him credit.”

During the fourth, he hit two 3-pointers in a span of 21 seconds that put Brooklyn ahead 93-88 with seven minutes remaining. Brooklyn wobbled to the finish but with 1:53 left, Williams hit a miraculous 3-pointer late in the shot clock after encountering a double team and that gave the Nets a 102-101 lead.

“I just knew the clock was winding down and had to get a shot off,” Williams said. “I knew it was good.”

Added Horford: “Not surprising at all. We understand and we know that Deron is capable of doing that.”

Brooklyn was unable to build on Lopez hitting a hook shot and forward Paul Millsap forged a 104-104 tie by blowing past Bogdanovic with 16.4 seconds remaining for a dunk. After Williams missed a turnaround fadeaway with 6.9 seconds remaining and the Hawks were unable to get a shot off on their final possession, the game reached overtime.

There were three ties in overtime but the Nets took the final lead when Lopez did a spin move in the low post and found Bogdanovic in the left corner. Bogdanovic calmly knocked down the 3-pointer for a 114-111 edge and the Nets finished it off by making four free throws and forcing Atlanta to miss five of its final six shots.

“I already made a big mistake on defense and I didn’t want to do the same on offense,” Bogdanovic said. “I‘m glad that I made the shot.”

Before Williams took over and Bogdanovic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, the Hawks built a 12-point lead on an 18-footer by Korver with 4:01 remaining. The Nets stormed back with a 19-9 run that forged an 85-85 tie on an 3-pointer by Anderson with 9:16 left in the fourth and then took their first lead since late in the first half when Williams hit a 3-pointer for a 90-88 lead nearly two minutes later.

NOTES: Nets PG Deron Williams also scored 35 points in a playoff game on April 21, 2009 in the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. His 35 points were the most by a Net since Vince Carter scored 37 in Game 3 of the 2007 Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Toronto Raptors on April 27, 2007. ... Atlanta C Al Horford appeared in his 52nd playoff game, tying Josh Smith for second on the team’s all-time list. He is four behind Tree Rollins for first place. ... Including the playoffs, Saturday marked the eighth time in 236 games with the Hawks that G Kyle Korver did not make a 3-pointer. ... The Nets and Hawks entered Monday as the only teams yet to score 100 points in the postseason, but both reached triple figures in regulation during Game 4.