Hawks close out series vs. Nets

NEW YORK -- Even though they lost Game 4 in their first-round series vs. the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks felt like they were regaining the edge that allowed them to be the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

The Hawks moved closer to regaining that edge in Game 5, but during the third quarter of Game 6, they really found it.

Forward Paul Millsap collected 25 points and nine rebounds as the Hawks dominated the both ends and closed out their first-round series against Brooklyn with a 111-87 victory on Friday.

“When we’re a good team whether it’s tonight or recently, it usually starts with us being good defensively and that can fuel us,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We can get out and play in transition. We can get to the rim and get some open looks, just play against the defense that’s not set. I think defensively this is what we’re looking for.”

Guard Kyle Korver had his best postseason game from behind the arc by hitting six 3-pointers while scoring 20 points for Atlanta, which advanced past the first round for the first time since 2011.

Forward DeMarre Carroll played through foul trouble and finished with 20 points, center Al Horford added 18 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Jeff Teague set a playoff career best with 13 assists while going scoreless and getting his only two steals early in Atlanta’s run.

The Hawks, who were unable to win two elimination games last year as an eighth seed against the Indiana Pacers, will host the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of the conference semifinals on Sunday.

They advanced to that series by leading for the final 45:31, outscoring the Nets 71-50 over the final 30-plus minutes and opening the third by scoring the first eight points and going on a 23-3 blitz that left little doubt about the final outcome.

“I did not think we played that well the first three games,” Atlanta guard Korver said. “I didn’t think we had our edge and coming here losing the two woke us up. I think we started playing better and we come out of this series playing better.”

“I think we came out with a great attitude,” Carroll added. “I think we came out kind of mad, kind of (ticked) off.”

The Hawks won the first two games by a combined 12 points despite holding double-digit leads in both. Then they dropped Game 3 by eight and blew a 12-point lead en route to an eventual five-point overtime loss on Monday.

“We lost Game 4 and you never want that happen but I think we were moving in the right direction, four, five or six,” Budenholzer said. “I think this was great for us to play playoff basketball and compete like you have to in the playoffs.”

After starting Game 5 with a 33-16 lead after the first quarter and taking a 107-97 victory, the Hawks went from leading 51-45 at halftime to quickly going up 59-45 early in the third and then pushing the margin over 20 points less than five minutes in.

Atlanta’s opening run in the second half featured two steals by Teague that led to transition baskets for Carroll. That run also included a 3-pointer by Korver, which pushed the lead to a double-digit margin for good at 56-45 just 94 seconds into the half.

“That got us out in transition and some easy buckets,” Budenholzer said.

Brooklyn scored its first points of the half on a 3-pointer by point guard Deron Williams 3-pointer with 8:54 left. Atlanta then ripped off nine straight points on two baskets by Horford, a basket by Millsap and Korver’s final 3-pointer, which extended the lead to 74-48 with 6:39 remaining.

“They came out with an agenda,” Williams said of the Hawks.

The Hawks shot 67 percent (16 of 24) and outscored the Nets by a 41-21 margin in the third with 15 of those points coming on the fast break. Atlanta’s points in that quarter were the most in franchise history, surpassing the 38-point third quarter that the St. Louis Hawks had against the San Francisco Warriors on April 1, 1967.

It also was the sixth time the Hawks had a 40-point quarter in a playoff game and the first instance since scoring 44 in the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Orlando Magic on May 13, 1996.

Center Brook Lopez scored 19 points for the Nets, who were two wins away from becoming the sixth eighth seed to win a first-round series and the second team with a losing regular-season record to win a postseason series. Williams added 13 points while forward Joe Johnson totaled 12 as the duo combined to shoot 10 of 23.

“I‘m proud of our team, where we started back in September, the uncertainty, new coach trying to blend it all in, injuries and up and downs,” said Nets coach Lionel Hollins, who lost a first-round series for the first time. “I think that we battled and fought. It would have been a nice to get another victory, go to a seventh game. It wasn’t to be. They were the better team.”

NOTES: The Hawks played a Game 6 on the road for the sixth time in team history since moving from St. Louis to Atlanta in 1968. Atlanta also has played a Game 6 in six straight playoff series and in nine of its last 11 since ending a nine-year drought in 2008. ... Brooklyn played its sixth Game 6 in the first round and had won the previous five, including each of the last two seasons against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. ... Brooklyn C Brook Lopez may become a free agent if he opts out of his contract and on that topic he said: “We’ll see what happens. I have nothing to comment on in that regard.”