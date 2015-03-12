Gallinari leads Nuggets over Hawks

DENVER -- Danilo Gallinari is beginning to resemble the player he was before a devastating knee injury shelved him for more than a year.

Gallinari scored 23 points, forward Kenneth Faried had 14 points and four blocked shots, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-102 Wednesday night.

Forward Will Barton added 16 points off the bench as seven players scored in double figures for the Nuggets (24-41). Denver tied a season high with 13 made 3-pointers against the fourth-best scoring defense in the NBA.

Gallinari had four of those 3-pointers as he works his way back after tearing his left ACL at the end of the 2012-13 season. The forward was enjoying his best year in the NBA when he planted and his knee buckled in the last week of the regular season. He sat out all of last year and has struggled to find the same rhythm he had before the injury

After scoring 20 or more points for the fifth time in the last 10 games, Gallinari said he’s close to where he was two years ago.

“I’ve been feeling better and better, especially since the All-Star break,” he said. “I knew it was a long process and I had to be patient. I don’t know if I feel exactly the same. If there’s some differences I was more explosive before the knee injury, but I‘m close enough.”

He was good enough to lead Denver to a convincing win against the Hawks.

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Nuggets

Guard Kyle Korver scored 18 points for Atlanta, which has lost eight in a row in Denver. The Hawks (50-14) have not won at Pepsi Center since Dec. 6, 2006.

Hawks guard Jeff Teague finished with eight points. It was the first time in 34 games he failed to score in double figures.

Atlanta’s six-game road trip, its longest of the season, didn’t start out well. The Hawks shot 40 percent in the first half and allowed Denver to hit 56 percent of its shots. Atlanta forward Paul Millsap missed his first six field-goal attempts while the Nuggets were building a double-digit lead, and they never trailed after going ahead midway through the first quarter.

Overall, the Hawks shot 42 percent from the floor, and the Nuggets shot 50 percent.

The Atlanta players admitted they took the Nuggets lightly.

“We’re a good team but no team is good enough to look at another person’s jersey, look like another person’s record, and come out and play like that,” forward DeMarre Carroll said. “That’s how we played. We came out showing no respect, they started hitting shots, we got down big and we thought we could come back like we normally do. They kept their foot on the pedal.”

Denver is playing better since interim coach Melvin Hunt took over for the fired Brian Shaw. The Nuggets are 4-2 under Hunt with blowout wins over the New York Knicks, the worst team in the NBA, and now the Hawks, the best team in the Eastern Conference.

“We played with such tempo and it generated great shots for all of our guys,” Hunt said. “We turned down a good shot for another good shot and got a great shot. That’s what we want to do.”

Gallinari was the beneficiary of good ball movement and cashed in on his opportunities. He was 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

“He was able to space the floor,” Faried said. “When Gallo is playing like that he is one of the most unguardable players in this league.”

The Nuggets led by five late in the first quarter and quickly went up big in the second. Barton and guard Jameer Nelson had 3-pointers as Denver increased the margin to 47-29 midway through the second.

The Nuggets stretched the lead to as much as 24 in the first half behind Gallinari’s 18 points.

“They took advantage of our lack of effort, our lack of focus,” Millsap said. “Just took advantage of that. Once a team like that gets confidence it’s tough to stop them. It was more so them than us.”

Any hopes for an Atlanta comeback were dashed at the start of the second half. Five consecutive points by Denver guard Randy Foye made it 70-45 early in the third, and a block and layup by Faried gave the Nuggets an 82-54 lead with 5:53 left in the quarter.

The Nuggets led by as many as 34 points early in the fourth before the Atlanta reserves cut it to nine in the final minute.

NOTES: Atlanta G Thabo Sefolosha missed his 17th straight game with a right calf strain. ... Nuggets rookie C Jusuf Nurkic dressed for the first time since spraining his right ankle against Phoenix on Feb. 25. However, he did not play. ... The Hawks are close to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but coach Mike Budenholzer isn’t planning on changing his lineup when and if they secure home-court advantage for the playoffs. “I have no idea where we are,” he said. “Generally, I have an idea we’re doing OK.” ... Nuggets F Darrell Arthur played despite aggravating in sore right calf Monday. He scored 10 points in 10 minutes.