Preview: Hawks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers begin a stretch of seven games after the All Star break against teams that are currently under .500 when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The Pacers lost two of their last three and hold a 2 ½ game lead on Miami atop the Eastern Conference after scoring a season-low 73 points in their last outing against Dallas. The Hawks currently hold down the fifth spot in the East after five straight defeats – four in which they scored 85 or fewer.

All Star forward Paul George leads a deep offense for Indiana, which leads the league in points allowed (90.3) and field-goal percentage defense (41.1). The Pacers started the Hawks’ slide with an 89-85 victory Feb. 4 after losing by 10 in Atlanta a little less than a month earlier. The Hawks are still averaging 101.4 points despite their recent struggles and lead the NBA in assists per game (25.6).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HAWKS (25-26): Atlanta lost the last two before the break by 15 at Chicago and 21 at Toronto after three close losses as it lost some room for error in race for a playoff spot. With Al Horford out for the season with an injury, Forward Paul Millsap is the team’s active leading scorer (17.6) and rebounder (8.2) while point guard Jeff Teague (15.6 points, 7.2 assists) continues to put up good numbers. Forward DeMarre Carroll is questionable after missing the last game with a hamstring injury, and averaged 15.3 points the previous three.

ABOUT THE PACERS (40-12): George is 11th in the league in scoring (22.2) and keys an experienced starting five players who all step up when needed. Guard Lance Stephenson averages 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and a team-best 5.1 assists and forward David West scores 13.7 per game – 20.6 while shooting 61.1 percent over the last five contests. Roy Hibbert checks in at 11.8 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds while George Hill (11.1) also contributes on the offensive end for the Pacers, who own the league’s best home record (25-3).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have held 11 opponents to fewer than 80 points, winning them all, and are 24-1 when holding teams to under 90.

2. Atlanta G Kyle Korver is 9-of-19 from 3-point range the last four games and has made at least one in a NBA-record 120 straight games.

3. All five starters have scored in double figures in 12 games for Indiana and the Pacers won 10 of them.

PREDICTION: Pacers 100, Hawks 86