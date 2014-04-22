Preview: Hawks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers seemed convinced prior to the start of the playoffs that they would be able to flip the switch and get back to dominating teams after a lackluster finish to the regular season. The eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, who visit the Pacers for Game 2 on Tuesday, made sure that it would not be quite that easy with a Game 1 win. The Hawks spread No. 1 seed Indiana out with 3-point shooters and point guard Jeff Teague dominated in an easy win.

The Pacers went into the half tied on Saturday but Teague took over with 14 points in the third quarter as Atlanta outscored Indiana 30-16 in the period before cruising through the fourth with a big lead. Paul George collected 24 points and 10 rebounds but was just 6-of-18 from the field and was responsible for carrying the team for stretches as center Roy Hibbert brought his regular-season struggles over to Game 1. The All-Star scored two points through the first three quarters and has not made a shot from outside the paint since April 4.

TV: 7 p.m. TNT, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Teague scored a career playoff-high 28 points in Game 1 and was one of six players to knock down at least one 3-pointers for Atlanta. “I just wanted to be aggressive,” Teague told reporters. “We know they’re a good defensive team with a lot of length. We just wanted to attack, stay aggressive and hit the open guy. We’ve got a lot of shot makers. We know they are a long team who likes to clog the paint, but we want to stretch the floor against them.” Frontcourt mates Paul Millsap and Pero Antic combined to go 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, pulling Hibbert and David West out of the paint and opening driving lanes for Teague.

ABOUT THE PACERS: Indiana fought all season to earn the top seed and homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference but has already surrendered homecourt advantage in the series. The Pacers struggled to adjust to Atlanta’s “spread-5” offensive attack, and coach Frank Vogel is contemplating changes to his rotation in order to adjust. “Probably just stick with what we have, but in the playoffs you have to contemplate everything,” Vogel told reporters. “You got a difficult matchup, obviously with a unique offensive attack, so you consider everything.” Evan Turner collected nine points and seven rebounds off the bench in Game 1 and could see more time if Indiana goes to a smaller lineup.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks scored 25 points off 17 Pacers turnovers in Game 1.

2. Indiana was outscored 24-16 at the free-throw line on Saturday.

3. Hibbert is 13-of-42 from the floor in five games against Atlanta this season.

PREDICTION: Pacers 88, Hawks 85