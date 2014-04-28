Preview: Hawks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers took back homecourt advantage with a win in Game 4, now all they have to do is pick up rare back-to-back wins. The Pacers will try to grab a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Monday. The Hawks held a 2-1 lead in the series after taking Game 3 at home but could not come up with a big bucket or a key stop down the stretch of Game 4 on Saturday.

Indiana went nearly a month without back-to-back wins before closing the regular season with two straight victories to lock up the No. 1 seed in the East. The Pacers have only occasionally played like the heavy favorites they were supposed to be in the series, notably on back-to-back 3-pointers by Paul George and David West that gave them the lead down the stretch of Game 4. Indiana, which led the league in field-goal percentage defense in the regular season, got the stops it needed and held the Hawks to 35.7 percent shooting from the field in evening the series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Atlanta spread the Pacers out in wins in Game 1 and Game 3, firing away from 3-point range while Jeff Teague exploited the openings in the paint set up by the “spread 5” offense. The Hawks hit 11 3-pointers in Game 4 but went 19-of-53 from inside the arc. Paul Millsap scored 29 points to keep his team in the game and is confident about Atlanta’s chances to win on the road in Game 5. “We let one slip away here,” Millsap told reporters after Game 4. “We showed that we can go and compete in the games (on the road). That’s what our mindset is now. We have to let this one go and get ready for Monday.”

ABOUT THE PACERS: West hit just the second playoff 3-pointer of his career with 1:31 left in Game 4 and came up big on the defensive end while chasing Atlanta’s shooters around the perimeter. “(He has) the best will to win I’ve ever been around as a coach,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters of West. “He has that ‘whatever it’s called’ inside to find a way to win. Whether it’s making a three or a big bucket in the post or making a play with his hands defensively, he finds a way to win a game.” Indiana is also dependent upon George, who is 19-of-34 from the field in the two wins and 9-of-29 in the two losses in the series.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta C Pero Antic is averaging four points on 6-of-27 shooting in the series.

2. Pacers C Roy Hibbert recorded his first two blocked shots of the series in Game 4.

3. Indiana G Lance Stephenson is averaging just six points in his team’s two wins and 20 in the two losses.

PREDICTION: Pacers 96, Hawks 88