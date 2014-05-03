Preview: Hawks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers keep finding ways to survive in their first-round series and now have a chance to advance. The Pacers will attempt to become the first team in the series to win back-to-back games when they host the Atlanta Hawks in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference series on Saturday. The Hawks held a lead late in Game 6 but Indiana ended the contest on a 16-4 run to earn a 95-88 win and send the series back to Indianapolis.

The top-seeded Pacers have had a hard time finding any sort of consistency in the series and made several big changes to the rotation in Game 6, giving Chris Copeland and Ian Mahinmi more time while limiting Roy Hibbert to 12 minutes and even getting Rasual Butler up off the bench. Atlanta stayed in the game thanks to the continued strong play of Jeff Teague but could not get the 3-pointers to fall quite as often as they had earlier in the series. Atlanta shot just 35.8 percent in Game 6 and failed to hit at least 10 3-pointers for the first time in the series.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, TNT, SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Atlanta should not be intimidated by its surroundings after winning twice at Indiana already in the series, including a Game 5 drubbing in which the Hawks led by as much as 30 points. Atlanta fell in love with the 3-point shot a bit too much early in Game 6, hoisting up 22 in the first half alone, and did not start fully attacking with Teague until the third quarter. “We got stuck on the defensive end,” Teague told reporters. “We got stuck and stopped playing with a lot of pace and moving. When you do that it’s easy to guard.” Paul Millsap hauled in 18 rebounds in Game 6 but was limited to 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting as Indiana threw different looks at him defensively.

ABOUT THE PACERS: David West is the veteran leader for Indiana and he stepped up in a big way in Game 6, finally providing Paul George with a nice scoring compliment and putting up 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter while adding 11 rebounds and six assists. West’s jumper with 46 seconds left provided the go-ahead points. “(West) has poise and composure,” coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “When a team is making a run like that and you’re dealing with an eight seed trying to knock off a one seed in their building and the place is erupting on every play, (it’s great to have) somebody out there with that level of composure. He just really settles everyone down.” George Hill also stepped up with 14 points and has hit multiple 3-pointers in each of the last three games.

1. The Hawks are 0-8 all-time in road Game 7s.

2. Indiana is trying to avoid becoming the sixth No. 1 seed to lose a first-round series.

3. Atlanta C Pero Antic is shooting 18.9 percent from the field in the series, including 3-of-22 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Pacers 99, Hawks 96