Preview: Hawks at Pacers

The 3-point shot started falling just in time for the Indiana Pacers to end a three-game losing streak, and coach Frank Vogel is optimistic the Pacers can build on Saturday’s strong fourth quarter when they host the streaking Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Indiana, which ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-point shooting, shook out of a recent slump by hitting 6-of-9 from long range in the final 12 minutes of Saturday’s 102-88 win at Minnesota.

“We feel like that’s going to come around as long as we’re moving the basketball,” Vogel told reporters Saturday in describing his team, which is shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range but was 27-of-96 in three straight losses and through the first three quarters Saturday. “We feel like the shots are going to go.” The Hawks trailed by as many as 15 points early Saturday before a monster second half lifted them to their sixth victory in a row, a 117-98 trouncing of New York during which Atlanta outscored the Knicks 57-35 after halftime. The Hawks have been strong offensively during their winning streak, averaging 111.5 points and shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Indiana forward Paul George presents a big challenge for the Hawks’ defense, ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring at 24.8 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Indiana (Indianapolis)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (20-12): Forward Mike Scott has been outstanding off the bench during Atlanta’s win streak, averaging 10.7 points on 65.8 percent shooting from the field and scoring a season-high 18 points Saturday. Forward Paul Millsap scored 22 points against New York and leads the Hawks in scoring (17.9 points) and rebounding (8.8), while point guards Jeff Teague and Dennis Schroder combine for 26.2 points and 10.3 assists. Atlanta leads the NBA in points off turnovers (20.2), scoring 26 points off 23 Knicks turnovers Saturday.

ABOUT THE PACERS (17-12): George, the Eastern Conference player of the month for November, scored 18 points Saturday after shooting 6-of-33 in scoring 19 points total in his previous two contests. Guard Monta Ellis averages a team-best 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals, and has supplied an offensive boost the past two games in scoring 21 points in a loss to Sacramento before leading Indiana with 22 points Saturday. The Pacers are 14-2 when holding opponents to under 100 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta swept the three meetings against Indiana last season and have won four in a row against the Pacers overall.

2. Pacers F/C Jordan Hill has come off the bench to score double figures in 10 of the past 13 games.

3. The Hawks committed a season-low nine turnovers Saturday.

PREDICTION: Pacers 107, Hawks 97