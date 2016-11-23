Preview: Hawks at Pacers

Nate McMillan could face a thankless task when the Indiana Pacers head coach makes out his lineup for Wednesday night’s home contest with the Atlanta Hawks, considering he had no idea Tuesday if any of his top four scorers are healthy enough to play. The quartet of Paul George, Jeff Teague, Myles Turner and C.J. Miles, who combine for 64.7 points per contest, either did not play in Monday’s blowout loss to Golden State or were injured in the contest.

“Injuries are a part of it and the game has to be played,” McMillan told reporters after the Pacers – one day removed from a stirring overtime victory at Oklahoma City – were dispatched 120-83 by the Warriors, a game in which George (sore left ankle), Turner (right ankle sprain) and Miles (sore left knee) did not play and Teague sprained his right ankle in the third quarter. Atlanta has lost three in a row and the latest one was ugly, a 112-94 home loss to New Orleans during which the Hawks trailed by 22 at halftime. “We’ve hit a little bit of a rough spot,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the loss. “The beauty of an 82-game schedule, and the challenge of an 82-game schedule, is the chance to pull ourselves out of it.” Including Wednesday, the Hawks play their next five games on the road, where they are 3-3 on the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE HAWKS (9-5): There will be plenty of focus on point guard Dennis Schroder – who the Hawks turned to in trading Teague to the Pacers this offseason – and the 23-year-old is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 assists in his first season as a starter. Center Dwight Howard ranks among the league leaders in rebounds, pulling down 12.7 per contest, while shooting 60.3 percent from the field. Atlanta allowed 100 points or more just four times in its first 12 games, but has surrendered an average of 105.3 points per game during the losing streak.

ABOUT THE PACERS (7-8): Indiana had scored 100 or more points 10 times in its first 15 games, but lacking its typical firepower was overwhelmed in suffering its worst home loss in franchise history. Teague’s injury comes at a tough time entering his first career matchup with the Hawks after seven seasons in Atlanta, the point guard averaging 18.4 points while shooting 48.9 percent from the field in his past 11 contests. Rodney Stuckey scored 21 points in 24 minutes off the bench Monday, while reserve Kevin Seraphin recorded a career-high 14 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta is second in the NBA in forced turnovers per game (16.6), while the Pacers rank third (16.2).

2. The Pacers are 6-3 at home, and have finished with a winning record at home for 27 consecutive seasons.

3. Atlanta rookie F Taurean Prince scored a career-high 10 points Tuesday, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Hawks 108, Pacers 103