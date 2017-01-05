Preview: Hawks at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to extend their home winning streak to five games when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Pelicans won the final four contests of their recent five-game homestand before falling 90-82 at Cleveland on Monday, and the current run at the Smoothie King Center is their longest since a five-gamer at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Star forward Anthony Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds but was just 10-of-27 shooting and missed his only two free-throw attempts in the loss to the Cavaliers. "When we need buckets, the team relies on me, and I didn't deliver," Davis told reporters. "We just have to make open shots, mainly myself. It's on me. I've got to play better." The Hawks are on a four-game winning streak of their own after posting a 111-92 win at Orlando on Wednesday in the opener of a four-game road trip. Six players scored at least 11 points as Atlanta shot 54.3 percent overall and made 10-of-19 3-pointers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE HAWKS (19-16): Forward Paul Millsap has been heavily involved in trade rumors of late, but it has not affected him on the court. The Louisiana Tech product recorded 16 points, six rebounds and four steals in the win over Orlando and is averaging 21.5 points and eight boards during the team's winning streak. Swingman Kent Bazemore has made four of his five 3-point attempts this month after hitting just 5-of-32 in December.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (14-22): Davis has been playing center recently in New Orleans' new small lineup, but the squad will have more help underneath with this week's signing of big man Donatas Motiejunas, who hasn't played since last season's playoffs with Houston. "I think that he alleviates some of the double-teams (around Davis) that teams can throw out there because he can spot up and he can space the floor," coach Alvin Gentry told reporters on Wednesday. "I think having him out there creates more space. We kind of want to look at it like maybe a Channing Frye situation." Motiejunas, who averaged 12 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rockets in 2014-15 before injuries hampered him last season, said he feels "incredible" and Gentry did not rule out having his new addition in the lineup against the Hawks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. New Orleans SG Buddy Hield is averaging 15.8 points over his last four games and is shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range in 16 starts, compared to 26.6 percent in 20 contests off the bench.

2. Hawks C Dwight Howard has recorded four double-doubles in five games since returning from a back injury

3. PG Tim Frazier led six Pelicans in double figures with 21 points in a 112-94 win at Atlanta on Nov. 22.

PREDICTION: Pelicans 105, Hawks 103