Preview: Hawks at Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks will be attempting to match the franchise record for victories in a season when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Atlanta moved within one of the club mark of 57 – accomplished twice previously – when it posted a 101-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Detroit has won five of the past seven contests after losing 109-102 to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Pistons had two stellar individual outings in the loss to Miami as center Andre Drummond (career-best 32 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (season-high 31) combined for 63 of Detroit’s 102 points. Atlanta point guard Jeff Teague (ankle) was back in the lineup against the Bucks and had eight points and nine assists but is one of the candidates to be rested against Detroit. Hawks shooting guard Korver Kyle Korver scored all 11 of his points in a 65-second scoring spree and his 202 3-pointers rank third in franchise history behind Mookie Blaylock, who had 231 in 1995-96 and 221 in 1996-97.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE HAWKS (56-18): Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer was attempting to be coy but there is a high expectation that multiple regulars will be rested as the Hawks travel for the second game of a back-to-back. “I’ll try to keep you guys on your toes,” Budenholzer told reporters while failing to suppress a grin. “There’s a lot of discussion and debate about how to best do it.” In addition to Teague, frontcourt standouts Al Horford and Paul Millsap could be getting a breather as might Korver, who is playing with a broken nose.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (28-45): Jackson has been sensational over the past five games by averaging 24.8 points, 10 assists and 6.8 rebounds. He has recorded at least nine assists in each of the last seven games, including a career-best 20 to go with 23 points in a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 17. Jackson has averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 assists in 18 games with the Pistons since being acquired from Oklahoma City and has thrived now that he’s no longer Russell Westbrook’s understudy.

1. Atlanta is looking to finish off a four-game season sweep of Detroit.

2. Drummond was 14-of-17 shooting against Miami and is 21-of-26 over the last two games.

3. Hawks backup PG Dennis Schroder (toe) is doubtful after being injured on Monday.

PREDICTION: Pistons 100, Hawks 94