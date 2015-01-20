(Updated: minor editing throughout)

Hawks 93, Pistons 82: Mike Scott matched his season high with 20 points off the bench as host Atlanta won its 13th consecutive game, one off the franchise record.

Paul Millsap scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half for the Hawks, who won despite getting outrebounded 61-42. Al Horford added 14 points, Kyle Korver scored 13 with the help of 3-for-6 from 3-point range and Jeff Teague finished with 10 points and seven assists for Atlanta.

Greg Monroe had 16 points and matched his career high with 20 rebounds while Andre Drummond finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who had their seven-game road winning streak snapped. Jodie Meeks led the Detroit reserves with 11 points.

The Pistons trailed by two with just under nine minutes left but couldn’t get over the hump as Scott scored four straight points for the Hawks and Kent Bazemore completed a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 83-74 with 6:09 on the clock. Atlanta managed to build the lead to 10 with 3:26 left, the 12th straight game the Hawks have led by double digits.

The Pistons missed their first seven shots and fell behind 8-0 before scoring 12 points in the opening quarter, their lowest scoring quarter of the season. Detroit eventually moved ahead 29-28 on a drive by D.J. Augustin just past the midway point of the second quarter but it was the Hawks back on top by three at the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Korver sank his first 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the first half, giving him 500 with the Hawks and tying Dominique Wilkins for fifth-most in club history. … Horford is 33-for-41 from the floor in his last four games. … The Hawks came in giving up a league-low 96.6 points a game, including 91 in the previous five.