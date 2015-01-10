Hawks win eighth straight road game

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- The Atlanta Hawks set a franchise record for consecutive road victories but they were in no mood for celebration.

The Hawks were simply relieved that they survived a spirited Detroit Pistons rally after leading by as many as 23 points on Friday. They couldn’t relax until Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, allowing Atlanta to escape with a 106-103 win at The Palace.

“It’s never easy to win in this league on the road, so you try to look at the positives,” said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team has won seven straight overall and 21 of its last 23. “Obviously, that’s not how we want to finish, really, the whole second half. They started shooting lights out, their defense picked up and they did a lot of things to try to turn the game around. We’ll have to learn from it and play better in second halves.”

Atlanta (28-8) led by 10 points with two minutes remaining but missed three close-range shots and three free throws and committed two turnovers to give Detroit (12-24) a chance to send the game into overtime.

“I‘m just happy we got away with a win,” said center Al Horford, who led a balanced attack with 19 points and 16 rebounds. “They kept fighting, kept doing things. You’ve got to give them credit, they’re a resilient team. They stayed aggressive and I felt like we got a little passive at the end and they just kept attacking us.”

Power forward Paul Millsap contributed 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Hawks, who snapped Detroit’s seven-game winning streak. Atlanta had previously won seven straight road games on two occasions, most recently during the 1993-94 season.

Point guard Jeff Teague supplied 14 points and 11 assists, small forward DeMarre Carroll added 13 points, guard Thabo Sefolosha had 12 points and shooting guard Kyle Korver chipped in 11.

The Hawks led 61-38 late in the first half, but the Pistons made 10 3-pointers after halftime and forced 10 turnovers. Detroit’s 43 3-point attempts were a franchise record.

“We didn’t come ready to play,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We played without energy or intensity in the first half. We were just walking around.”

Caldwell-Pope led Detroit (12-24) with 20 points but attempted 23 shots. Small forward Kyle Singler tossed in 16 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Forwards Greg Monroe and Anthony Tolliver scored 15 points apiece.

“We definitely didn’t come out and match their energy and intensity,” Monroe said. “We got behind and it’s always hard to make up ground on a good team. We kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball.”

Pistons center Andre Drummond, the league’s second-leading rebounder, was held to four points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. Drummond did reach the career 2,000-rebound mark with his final rebound.

Horford downplayed his role in frustrating Drummond, who was benched early in the third quarter.

“Just staying solid,” he said. “He’s a great player and everybody has an off-night.”

The Hawks led 90-75 entering the fourth quarter, but they were on their heels most of that final quarter.

Detroit’s 9-3 spurt to start the quarter sliced Atlanta’s advantage to single digits, but the Pistons couldn’t get closer than nine points until Monroe’s free throws with 2:36 left made it 102-95. Korver responded with a 3-pointer, but Caldwell-Pope energized the crowd with two 3-pointers. He air-balled another 3-point try that would have cut Atlanta’s lead to one.

When Millsap committed a turnover on an inbounds pass with two seconds left, the Pistons had one last gasp. Caldwell-Pope’s desperation 3-pointer from the right wing came up short.

“I think in the fourth quarter we did about everything we could to give that away,” Korver said.

NOTES: The last time the Pistons had a winning streak longer than seven games was 2007-08, when they won 10 straight from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13. ... Detroit surpassed 100 points in nine of its previous 10 games. ... Hawks SG Kyle Korver is one of two NBA players shooting better than 50 percent on 3-point attempts (51.0). New Orleans’ Luke Babbitt (51.4) is the other. “He’s by far the best catch-and-shoot player in this league,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He’s a guy who changes the whole game a lot more than even his numbers would indicate.” .... Atlanta won the previous meeting this season 99-89. The teams play twice more, including another meeting at The Palace on Jan. 19. ... Pistons SF Kyle Singler played in his 200th game. ... The Hawks have not had the best record in the conference this late in the season since 1993-94.