Lucas’ surprise appearance lifts Pistons past Hawks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- John Lucas III stayed prepared for his next chance to play. He finally got the opportunity Tuesday and helped Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy collect his 400th career victory.

Lucas, who did not play in the previous eight games, scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Pistons downed the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 at The Palace. Lucas was only in the game because starting point guard Reggie Jackson was battling an illness and rookie reserve Spencer Dinwiddie sprained his ankle in the second quarter.

”I just have to stay ready,“ said Lucas, who shot 7-for-11 from the field while adding three assists. ”Every game I come in saying, ‘You never know.’ If your number is called, you’ve got to go out there and perform.

“I always say being a role player is tough because you might play seven or eight games and you might sit 10 or 12. Your rhythm might be off a little bit, but that’s the whole point of coming to the gym and getting in extra work.”

Van Gundy certainly appreciated the contributions of Lucas, a journeyman point guard who was signed in February after starter Brandon Jennings sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

“It’s an honor to coach some of these veteran guys who are professional and keep themselves ready,” he said. “I hope our young guys are paying attention. This is the way you do it in the NBA.”

Van Gundy became the 43rd coach in NBA history to reach the 400-win mark. Only nine other coaches reached the milestone faster than Van Gundy, who hit the mark after 653 games.

“It’s just a lot of games,” he said. “I’ve been lucky. I’ve had good players and I’ve had people keep me around long enough that I’ve gotten to coach a lot of games.”

Pistons center Andre Drummond powered for 22 points and 13 rebounds, and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope supplied 18 points, including 12 in the second half. Jackson contributed 12 points and 11 assists in 22 minutes for Detroit (29-45), which won for the fifth time in six games.

“It was a little difficult, but I tried to give my team everything I could,” said Jackson, who hopes to play at Charlotte on Wednesday.

Detroit forward Anthony Tolliver also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Reserve shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha led the Hawks (56-19) with a season-high 19 points and five rebounds. Atlanta, which was playing its fourth game in five nights, remained one win shy of equaling the franchise’s single-season record. None of the Hawks’ starters played more than 24 minutes, as the team previously locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer essentially used a two-platoon system, subbing out all of his starters at the same time.

“We’ve looked a lots of different combinations,” Budenholzer said. “Tonight, we just wanted to give those groups all the reps.”

Sefolosha played his fifth game since missing 23 because of a right calf strain.

“That’s one of the positives from tonight and last night, that Thabo is coming off the injury and getting back and getting comfortable,” Budenholzer said. “He’s so helpful to us, so it’s great to see.”

Center Al Horford had 16 points and backup point guard Shelvin Mack added 12 for the Hawks.

Caldwell-Pope scored 12 third-quarter points to give the Pistons a 76-72 lead entering the fourth.

The Pistons extended the lead to 11 by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter, capped by forward Tayshaun Prince’s dunk. The Hawks crept within five, but once Budenholzer went back to his bench, Detroit put the game away.

Prince made it 92-82 with a jump shot, and Lucas followed with two more for a 14-point advantage.

NOTES: Detroit PF Greg Monroe missed his eighth consecutive game with a right knee strain. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said he hopes Monroe will return next week for the team’s final five games. ... Hawks backup PG Dennis Schroder missed the trip because of a sprained left toe. An X-ray was negative. ... The Pistons averaged 103.0 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field in their previous seven games. ... The Hawks are the only team that ranks in the top five in the NBA in field-goal percentage (.465), 3-point field-goal percentage (.385) and free-throw percentage (.780). ... Atlanta won the first three meetings while holding Detroit to 37.5 percent shooting from the floor. ... The Hawks’ 24 road wins are an Eastern Conference high and a franchise record. ... The Pistons have had only one winning month this season, a 10-7 record in January. They finished 6-9 in March.